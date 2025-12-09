Colts Going Old School and That’s NOT Good

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 11: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns hits Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Colts Going Old School: The Indianapolis Colts are in trouble. After a great start to the season in which they were the vogue pick to win the AFC North they have run into a lot of trouble. First, for some reason they gave up two first round draft picks to get corner Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline. It was a lot to give up for a good-not-great corner. The loss off draft picks takes them out of the young quarterback market for several years.

At the time quarterback Daniel Jones looked like he rejuvenated his career and the Colts were on a roll. They said the trade for Sauce was their final all-in approach to winning now.

But then Sauce got hurt. And now, Jones, who was playing in a cracked fibula, tore his Achilles and is done for the season. It is unlikely he will not be ready to go opening day next year and now the Colts don't have their first round pick to get a new quarterback.

So now what? Enter 44 year old Philip Rivers. The former Colt QB is trying out for the team today. Rivers hasn't played in 5 years. In fact he is eligible for the Hall of Fame this year. If this doesn't work out maybe the Colts could call Andrew Luck or Peyton Manning. (Note Sarcasm).