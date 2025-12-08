Notre Dame football got what it deserved when the college football committee released its final college football playoff rankings Sunday. The Fighting Irish will not be in the playoffs this year. They are so upset that they were left out that they will not play in a lessor bowl game as well.

All along it looked like Notre Dame was going to be in the playoffs as the committee updated the rankings. Then suddenly, without playing another game in a conference championship, like Alabama, for example, the got bounced out. In fact, it took a BYU loss in the Big 12 Title game to allow Miami and Notre Dame to be side by side in the rankings for the committee to realize what we've been yelling at them all along. If these schools were on the playoff bubble there was no way Notre Dame should be in and Miami left out. Because Miami beat Notre Dame this year and head to head play must matter since their records were the same.

But the committee spent the last two weeks telling us they were debating between Notre Dame football and Alabama, not Notre Dame and Miami. What?

Does the college football playoff committee understand college football? Despite Alabama's opening loss to Florida State, they had ranked wins at Georgia, vs Vanderbilt, and tough wins over Missouri and Tennessee before losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship. Notre Dame's best win was against a good, but not great USC team. Their biggest argument was they only lost to ranked Texas A&M and Miami by four total points? Lost? Wins are what matter in the world I live in. Wins against Purdue, Boston College, Navy, Syracuse and Stanford were not impressive.

Granted the college football committee's process and reasoning was idiotic, they ultimately came to the right conclusion. Notre Dame football got what it deserved. Let the playoffs begin.