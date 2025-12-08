Eagles and Chargers meet on Monday Night Football

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles prior to the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles and the Chargers meet tonight on Monday Night Football. Both teams bring solid 8-4 records to the game. Both are in decent shape to make the playoffs. And both teams are bringing a lot of drama to tonight's story line.

The Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions. But if you listen to the media you would think this team was 4-8 instead of 8-4. There is always drama around the Eagles because their offense is broken. And yet they usually find ways to win games. In November they beat the Packers and Lions in back to back weeks but only scored 26 points total. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown wasn't getting any touches and let people know he wasn't happy. Now, in the Eagles last two games Brown has 18 catches and 3 touchdowns. But the Eagles are 0-2 in those games with losses to the Cowboys and Bears. The loss to the Cowboys was particularly tough because they blew a 21-0 lead in that game.

EAGLES AND CHARGERS

Meanwhile Jim Harbaugh's Chargers started the season 2-0 with an impressive win vs the Chiefs. And they are sitting pretty at 4-0 within the division. But they have been ravaged with injuries. Like a lot of injuries. Their offensive line has been decimated. And quarterback Justin Herbert broke his left hand last week, had surgery, and is going to attempt to play tonight. Wow.