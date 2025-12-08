Eagles and Chargers meet on Monday Night Football

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
The Eagles and the Chargers meet tonight on Monday Night Football. Both teams bring solid 8-4 records to the game. Both are in decent shape to make the playoffs. And both teams are bringing a lot of drama to tonight's story line.

The Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions. But if you listen to the media you would think this team was 4-8 instead of 8-4. There is always drama around the Eagles because their offense is broken. And yet they usually find ways to win games. In November they beat the Packers and Lions in back to back weeks but only scored 26 points total. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown wasn't getting any touches and let people know he wasn't happy. Now, in the Eagles last two games Brown has 18 catches and 3 touchdowns. But the Eagles are 0-2 in those games with losses to the Cowboys and Bears. The loss to the Cowboys was particularly tough because they blew a 21-0 lead in that game.

Meanwhile Jim Harbaugh's Chargers started the season 2-0 with an impressive win vs the Chiefs. And they are sitting pretty at 4-0 within the division. But they have been ravaged with injuries. Like a lot of injuries. Their offensive line has been decimated. And quarterback Justin Herbert broke his left hand last week, had surgery, and is going to attempt to play tonight. Wow.

When the Eagles and Chargers play tonight just know that both teams had to overcome a lot to get where they are at. For the latest NFL news and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
