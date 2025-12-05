Penn State Considers Matt Campbell for Head Coach Position

Penn State is focusing on Iowa State's Matt Campbell for their head coach opening, insiders told ESPN. Campbell, recognized for transforming Iowa State into a strong competitor and regular bowl participant, is a leading candidate for the Nittany Lions.

Initial talks between Penn State and Campbell started Wednesday. Discussions are still in the early stages, with no contract or staffing details yet. The school's Board of Trustees must approve any hiring decision.

The search for Campbell picked up after BYU's Kalani Sitake turned down Penn State's offer, opting to remain with his team, which led to a wider search. Recently, Penn State reached out to at least three other coaches before shifting focus to Campbell.

Campbell holds the record for the most wins as Iowa State’s head coach. Under his leadership, the Cyclones evolved from sporadic upset contenders in the Big 12 to consistent challengers. His impressive performance aligns with Penn State's goal of leading the team back to national prominence.

Penn State's search started over 50 days ago after parting ways with James Franklin. The lengthy search has heightened the pressure on the administration to secure an exceptional coach. Hiring Campbell could strengthen both the team and recruiting efforts.

During his time at Iowa State, Campbell was named Big 12 Coach of the Year three times. He also led the team to an unforgettable Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon in 2020, boosting his reputation as a strong contender in the competitive Big Ten.

Campbell's time at Iowa State includes eight successful seasons and two conference title game appearances. With a 72-55 overall record and an 8-4 standing this year, he kept his team competitive despite challenges.