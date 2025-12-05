Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Total

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against Anthony Black #0 of the Orlando Magic in the first half of the game at Kia Center on October 22, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

The Magic return to Kia Center on Friday night looking to double down on their early-season victory over the Miami Heat. A win in Game 2 would vault Orlando to the top of the Southeast Division standings. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST on FanDuel TV and SportsNet Sun.

Orlando (13-9) has won three of its last four at home and trails Miami in the standings by one game. Franz Wagner continues to pace the Magic with 23.0 points per game, and his recent stretch — 25 per game over his last 10 — has carried an offense averaging 119.2 points. Orlando also brings one of the league's more active defenses, generating 8.7 steals per game.

Miami (14-8) arrives after a 118–108 loss in Dallas on Wednesday but has won seven of its last nine. The Heat are scoring 123.6 points per game and shooting 47.9%, led by Norman Powell's 25.0 points per night. Kel'el Ware has added 11.8 points and 10.6 rebounds as Miami continues to get strong play in the frontcourt.

Injuries may play a huge role on Friday: Paolo Banchero is a game-time decision for Orlando, while Miami could again be without Powell or Tyler Herro. The Magic won the first meeting 125–121 on opening week and hosts the next two matchups in a five-game season series.

Spread

Heat +5.5 (+100)

Magic -5.5 (-104)

Money line

Heat +178

Magic -186

Total

Over 240.5 (-108)

Under 240.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Magic Betting Trends

The Heat are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 matchups against the Magic.

The Magic are 8-4 against the spread during their past 12 games.

The total has gone over in 12 of the Heat's past 17 road games.

The total has gone over in seven of the Magic's last nine outings.

The Heat have won 13 of the last 19 meetings with the Magic.

The over has hit in five of the last six matchups between these teams.

Heat vs Magic Injury Reports

Heat

Norman Powell, G — Questionable (ankle).

Tyler Herro, G — Questionable (toe).

Terry Rozier, G — Out (personal/discipline).

Magic

Paolo Banchero, F — Questionable (groin).

Moritz Wagner, F — Out (knee).

Colin Castleton, C — Out (hand).

Heat vs Magic Predictions and Picks

"The Heat were playing some great basketball, and they had won eight of nine before losing to the Mavericks on Wednesday, while the Magic were enjoying a three-game win streak before they lost to the Spurs in a heartbreaker in their last outing. The Heat really struggled without Norman Powell, and now they could be without Tyler Herro, so with that being said, I am leaning towards the Magic to get the win and cover at the modest line in this spot." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"The Heat have consistently shown they can hang with high‑powered offenses, even in tough road spots. Despite dropping their last game to Dallas 118–108, they had just come off a 140‑point outburst against the Clippers, proving their scoring depth is legitimate .... Even if Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs put up numbers, Miami's balanced scoring and Spoelstra's defensive schemes give them a chance to neutralize Orlando's strengths." — Dean Whitaker, Statsalt