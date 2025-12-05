Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

De’Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins is brought down by Brandon Stephens in action during the September 29 game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it four wins in a row as they play the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Dolphins are 5-7 and third in the AFC East Division. They just beat the New Orleans Saints at home 21-17. Miami was up 16-0 at the half, but the game got pretty close at the end, with the Dolphins hanging on for the win. They lost in passing yards 213-134 but won in rushing yards 164-81. The Dolphins had the slight edge on time of possession and won the turnover battle 2-1. They were 0-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 0-for-2 in red zone stops. Running back De'Von Achane led the way on offense with 22 carries for 134 yards and one touchdown.

The Jets are 3-9 and fourth in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Atlanta Falcons at home 27-24. It was a back and forth game from start to finish. The Jets scored 10 points in the final two minutes, including a 56-yard field goal right at the end. New York lost in total yards 389-269, in passing yards 222-159, and in rushing yards 167-110. They also lost in time of possession but didn't turn the ball over. The Jets were 2-for-3 in the red zone and the defense was 0-for-3 on red zone stops. Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell led the way on offense with eight catches for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Spread

Dolphins -2.5 (-113)

Jets +2.5 (+104)

Money line

Dolphins -138

Jets +133

Total

OVER 41.5 (-104)

UNDER 41.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dolphins vs Jets Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Miami's last five games.

Miami is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Miami is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games against the NY Jets.

The NY Jets is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of the NY Jets' last 19 games.

The NY Jets is 5-15 SU in its last 20 games.

Dolphins vs Jets Injury Reports

Miami Dolphins

Alec Ingold, FB - Questionable

Rasul Douglas, CB - Questionable

Jordan Colbert, S - Injured reserve

JuJu Brents, CB - Injured reserve

Storm Duck, CB - Injured reserve

Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve

Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

James Daniels, G - Injured reserve

Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve

Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve

Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve

Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve

New York Jets

Justin Fields, QB - Questionable

Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB - Questionable

Jermaine Johnson, LB - Questionable

Tony Adams, S - Questionable

Cam Jones, LB - Injured reserve

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Out

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB - Out

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve

Garrett Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Andre Cisco, S - Injured reserve

Josh Reynolds, WR - Injured reserve

Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve

Dolphins vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Miami is currently ranked 27th in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards, 24th in points scored, and 19th in points against. The Dolphins have won four of their last five games, but have extremely slim playoff chances. Achane has been a key playmaker, rushing for over 120 yards in each of his last three games. The Jets' defense will try to contain him, but it will be a bit of a challenge. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 6-0 in his career against the Jets, but 0-7 in cold weather games, and it is forecasted to be a cold one on Sunday.

New York is ranked 32nd in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and 27th in points allowed. The Jets have won three of their last five, but have still been inconsistent on both sides of the ball. However, they have won their last two home games by one score and will look to get revenge on their early in the season loss to the Dolphins. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is set to make his third straight start for the Jets and will be tested against a Miami defense that has been playing well during this winning streak.

Best Bet: Dolphins Money line