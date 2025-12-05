ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it four wins in a row as they play the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

Michael Garaventa
De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins is brought down by Brandon Stephens in action during the September 29 game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Dolphins are 5-7 and third in the AFC East Division. They just beat the New Orleans Saints at home 21-17. Miami was up 16-0 at the half, but the game got pretty close at the end, with the Dolphins hanging on for the win. They lost in passing yards 213-134 but won in rushing yards 164-81. The Dolphins had the slight edge on time of possession and won the turnover battle 2-1. They were 0-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 0-for-2 in red zone stops. Running back De'Von Achane led the way on offense with 22 carries for 134 yards and one touchdown.

The Jets are 3-9 and fourth in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Atlanta Falcons at home 27-24. It was a back and forth game from start to finish. The Jets scored 10 points in the final two minutes, including a 56-yard field goal right at the end. New York lost in total yards 389-269, in passing yards 222-159, and in rushing yards 167-110. They also lost in time of possession but didn't turn the ball over. The Jets were 2-for-3 in the red zone and the defense was 0-for-3 on red zone stops. Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell led the way on offense with eight catches for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Spread

  • Dolphins -2.5 (-113)
  • Jets +2.5 (+104)

Money line

  • Dolphins -138
  • Jets +133

Total

  • OVER 41.5 (-104)
  • UNDER 41.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The total has gone UNDER in five of Miami's last five games.
  • Miami is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
  • Miami is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games against the NY Jets.
  • The NY Jets is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
  • The total has gone OVER in 13 of the NY Jets' last 19 games.
  • The NY Jets is 5-15 SU in its last 20 games.

Dolphins vs Jets Injury Reports

Miami Dolphins

  • Alec Ingold, FB - Questionable
  • Rasul Douglas, CB - Questionable
  • Jordan Colbert, S - Injured reserve
  • JuJu Brents, CB - Injured reserve
  • Storm Duck, CB - Injured reserve
  • Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve
  • Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve
  • Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out
  • James Daniels, G - Injured reserve
  • Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve
  • Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve
  • Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve
  • Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve
  • Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve
  • Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve
  • Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve
  • Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve
  • Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve

New York Jets

  • Justin Fields, QB - Questionable
  • Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB - Questionable
  • Jermaine Johnson, LB - Questionable
  • Tony Adams, S - Questionable
  • Cam Jones, LB - Injured reserve
  • Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Out
  • Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB - Out
  • Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve
  • Garrett Wilson, WR - Injured reserve
  • Andre Cisco, S - Injured reserve
  • Josh Reynolds, WR - Injured reserve
  • Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve
  • Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve
  • Irvin Charles, WR - Out
  • Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve

Dolphins vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Miami is currently ranked 27th in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards, 24th in points scored, and 19th in points against. The Dolphins have won four of their last five games, but have extremely slim playoff chances. Achane has been a key playmaker, rushing for over 120 yards in each of his last three games. The Jets' defense will try to contain him, but it will be a bit of a challenge. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 6-0 in his career against the Jets, but 0-7 in cold weather games, and it is forecasted to be a cold one on Sunday.

New York is ranked 32nd in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and 27th in points allowed. The Jets have won three of their last five, but have still been inconsistent on both sides of the ball. However, they have won their last two home games by one score and will look to get revenge on their early in the season loss to the Dolphins. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is set to make his third straight start for the Jets and will be tested against a Miami defense that has been playing well during this winning streak.

Best Bet: Dolphins Money line

This game is basically a pick'em. Both teams have short winning streaks going and are finding ways to win close games. Miami has the better defense, and lately they aren't giving up much. Tua plays well against the Jets and maybe that will balance out his bad cold weather record.

Michael GaraventaWriter
