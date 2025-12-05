Lions Beat the Cowboys in Probable Playoff Elimination Tilt

Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions reacts after throwing a second quarter touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Lions beat the Cowboys 44-30 on Thursday Night Football to keep Detroit's playoff hopes alive and put a dagger in the Cowboy's post season hopes. The Lions, coming off a loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving Day, bounced back from a loss with a win for an NFL record 15th straight time. That mark dates back to October of 2022. Detroit improves to 8-5. If the season ended today they would be out of the playoffs but first on deck with the 8th seed in the conference.

Meanwhile the Cowboys have been red hot with impressive wins over the Eagles and Chiefs. But with this loss fell to 6-6-1 with four games to go.

Even though the Lions beat the Cowboys the game may have been costly as safety Brian Branch was carted to the locker room with an apparent lower leg injury. Cowboys receiver Cee Dee Lamb left with a concussion.

But the injury story of the night was Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown who sprained his ankle on Thanksgiving and did not practice all week. The Lions said they would be lucky if he only missed a couple games. He missed none. He caught the first pass of the game and finished with 6 catches for 92 yards. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs caught 7 passes for 77 yards and rushed for 43 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Lions defense intercepted Dak Prescott twice and recovered a fumble.