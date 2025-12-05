Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: 2025 MLS Cup Final Odds, Spread, and Total

David Beckham's long-term vision for Inter Miami CF is now a reality. Lionel Messi and the Herons are demonstrating a quality of football that has never been seen in Major League Soccer, and they're finally doing so on the biggest stage. Miami's powerful 5-1 win over Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference final casts the Herons as pricey sportsbook favorites over the Vancouver Whitecaps, the champions of the Western Conference, in this Saturday's MLS Cup Final set for Chase Stadium at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Vancouver is a great road team which is threatening to go from the fall to the winter solstice without a loss outside of British Columbia. Vancouver's striker Brian White, now healthy again after an injury suffered in October, scored a brace against host San Diego FC in a 3-1 conference finals win for the Whitecaps.

But if the Whitecaps remain 2-to-1 underdogs to lift the trophy this weekend, it's because the Herons are proving that they're about more than just Messi. It was the 26-year-old forward Tadeo Allende who scored a hat trick to knock New York City sprawling out of the postseason. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo's back line has become nearly impenetrable, the underdog story of the season on a team that otherwise lacks Cinderella players, now that Inter Miami's boosted lineup is a complete one.

Spread

Inter Miami -1 (-102)

Vancouver Whitecaps +1 (-118)

Money line

Inter Miami -130

Vancouver Whitecaps +295

Draw +350

Total

Over 3.25 (-115)

Under 3.25 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Trends

Inter Miami has outscored its three playoff opponents 17-4.

Inter Miami is 1-0-2 in matchups against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vancouver has gone unbeaten in road matches since Aug. 9.

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring injury.

Defender Ryan Sailor is out with a knee injury.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Defender Sam Adekugbe is out with an achilles tendon rupture.

Center back Ranko Veselinovic is out with a cruciate ligament tear.

Center back Sebastian Schonlau is out with an injured achilles tendon.

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predictions and Picks

Vancouver shouldn't be taken lightly as an underdog pick to spoil Miami's fun. As Ben Steiner of Sports Illustrated points out, it was the Whitecaps who vanquished the Herons in 2025's Champions Cup semis, getting two goals from White to prevail 5-1 on aggregate. Steiner goes on to remind SI's readers how the Whitecaps weren't expected to do anything this season as of February's forecasts. “Sports Illustrated predicted (Vancouver) to finish ninth in the Western Conference in (its) preseason analysis.”

An MLS Cup Final upset could come about if Inter Miami gets too far out over its skis and starts counting the title as won before the final skirmish. Rodrigo De Paul's shining presence in midfield will keep Miami's possession time up, but that scenario invites counters from an explosive Vancouver squad that produced all of its three goals in the first half against San Diego. Off the pitch, the Herons' organization has been chirping to the media about replacing Novo with Pedro Gallese, while waving money at Champions League stars as if Miami hasn't signed a few already. The club must be wary of overconfidence.