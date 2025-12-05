INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: William Mote #56 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs beat the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Conference Championship weekend is here for college football. It is hard to believe the regular season is over though. However a lot is at stake for the Conference Title games.

We kick off Friday with the Sun Belt Championship as Troy faces #25 James Madison. The American has #24 North Texas facing #20 Tulane. JMU, North Texas and Tulane all have a chance to make the 12 team college football playoff field as the highest ranked Group of Five member so stay tuned. A second team may also get in if unranked Duke beats #17 Virginia in the ACC Championship Saturday night.

At noon on Saturday the Big 12 Championship offers #11 BYU vs #4 Texas Tech. BYU is in a win-and-in situation for the playoffs. Tech seems safe at #4. The SEC Title games kicks off at 4pm with #3 Georgia and #9 Alabama. Bama seems to be on the bubble of the playoffs but a win would make them feel easier.

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

And in prime time at 8pm the Big Ten Championship kicks off between 12-0 and #2 ranked Indiana vs 12-0 and #1 ranked Ohio State. Both teams are a lock to make the playoffs win or lose. Sunday, after all the games are complete, we get the final college football rankings and we will know who is in the playoffs and who gets left out.