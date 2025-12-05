ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Conference Championship Weekend is Here

Craig Shemon
Conference Championship Football

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: William Mote #56 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs beat the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Conference Championship weekend is here for college football. It is hard to believe the regular season is over though. However a lot is at stake for the Conference Title games.

We kick off Friday with the Sun Belt Championship as Troy faces #25 James Madison. The American has #24 North Texas facing #20 Tulane. JMU, North Texas and Tulane all have a chance to make the 12 team college football playoff field as the highest ranked Group of Five member so stay tuned. A second team may also get in if unranked Duke beats #17 Virginia in the ACC Championship Saturday night.

At noon on Saturday the Big 12 Championship offers #11 BYU vs #4 Texas Tech. BYU is in a win-and-in situation for the playoffs. Tech seems safe at #4. The SEC Title games kicks off at 4pm with #3 Georgia and #9 Alabama. Bama seems to be on the bubble of the playoffs but a win would make them feel easier.

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

And in prime time at 8pm the Big Ten Championship kicks off between 12-0 and #2 ranked Indiana vs 12-0 and #1 ranked Ohio State. Both teams are a lock to make the playoffs win or lose. Sunday, after all the games are complete, we get the final college football rankings and we will know who is in the playoffs and who gets left out.

Join us Monday and every weekday for college football talk and analysis with Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

College Football
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
