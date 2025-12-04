ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Penn State Dumpster Fire in Full Blaze

Craig Shemon
Penn State Dumpster fire

STATE COLLEGE, PA – APRIL 15: Penn State Nittany Lions players and coaches line up to sing the alma mater after the Penn State Spring Football Game at Beaver Stadium on April 15, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Penn State Dumpster Fire is in full blaze. Despite firing football coach James Franklin back on October 12th and supposedly getting a jump on the coaching market they still have not named a head coach. To make matters worse, signing day for recruits has come and gone. Nobody has been in the football office all week. Penn State had a highly rated class of twenty four 2026 recruits ready to come to Happy Valley. Now the list is down to two. Nobody wants to commit to a coach-less program. In fact, Franklin flipped a hand full of those kids to his new school at Virginia Tech.

Penn State had a lot of resources and money and I think they thought coaches would line up begging for the job. They would have their pick. And they promised fans a big splash hire who would get the Nittany Lions across the finish line and win a championship. But I think their plan was to take a swing at their dream pick Urban Meyer. And their real pick was to steal Curt Cignetti from Indiana. But Meyer is not coming out of retirement and Cignetti is about to make a run at a title at IU. Outside of that athletic director Pat Kraft had no plan B.

PENN STATE DUMPSTER FIRE

Then there is the alleged sabotage angle. James Franklin's agent is the most powerful agent in college sports, Jimmy Sexton. And word on the street is he is steering his clients away from the Penn State dumpster fire, adding fuel to the fire. Just one example was former James Madison coach Bob Chesney, a Sexton client, picking UCLA over Penn State. In what universe is the UCLA job better than Penn State? None. And Chesney was born in Pennsylvania and has no ties to the west coast.

The situation has become so bad at Penn State that this story line may overshadow the conference championships this weekend. For the latest college football talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

