Lionel Messi Unsure About Playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi expressed doubts about participating in the 2026 World Cup. His age and physical condition are significant factors in his decision. The star forward talked to ESPN about his aspirations to be there, but he admits time is moving on.

"I'm going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%," said Messi to ESPN. He often emphasizes that his fitness will dictate his involvement in the tournament.

With Messi turning 39 during the competition, it could be his last opportunity to perform on such a global stage. He wants to compete if his body allows. He recently extended his contract with Inter Miami, showing his desire to continue playing at the club level.

Argentina is set for the 2026 World Cup, having secured a place in Pot 1 for the draw. The team progressed under coach Lionel Scaloni. Messi praised Scaloni for the team's strong mentality. According to Messi, Scaloni and his staff have developed a competitive spirit.

"The best thing is the players know each other well, and new players get integrated. Everyone has blended into the group's dynamic quickly," said Messi. Scaloni's methods have kept Argentina's advantage on the field.

Messi, having celebrated his World Cup win in 2022, described it as "the dream of my life." That victory came after a long international career full of efforts to win the prestigious title. Argentina's team, packed with talent, is expected to stay strong in future matches.

Messi chose to skip the final qualifier against Ecuador. To rest a hamstring injury, he prioritized health over returning too soon. Scaloni supported this decision.