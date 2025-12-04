Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators: Odds, Spread, and Total

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 02: A.J. Greer #10 of the Florida Panthers shoots the puck ahead of Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena on December 02, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers have lost three games in a row to fall to .500 on the season. Does that make the Panthers underdogs in their next game? Not in a matchup against the last-place club in the Western Conference. The 9-13-4 Nashville Predators visit the Panthers at 7 p.m. EST this Thursday night.

Nashville isn't on a losing skid. In fact, the Predators have three victories in their last four games. But the visitors remain a porous and gap-laden unit on the backcheck, tied with Detroit in allowing the fourth-most goals in the National Hockey League so far this season with 93 opposing tallies. It isn't a good sign that the aging Ryan O'Reilly leads younger snipers like Filip Forsberg on the Predators' statistics sheet. Forsberg and Steven Stamkos have scored just 27 points together in 52 combined starts.

Florida has a solid record against Nashville recently, an angle driving the 1-to-2 money line odds on the Panthers to beat the Predators. Then again, those types of trends are drawn out of Florida's recent success, not from contests taking place this December, in which the champs look a little weak.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+133)

Predators +1.5 (-150)

Money line

Panthers -194

Predators +186

Total

Over 5.5 (-127)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators Betting Trends

The Florida Panthers have won just two of their last seven home games.

The Panthers have beaten the Predators in four of the last five meetings.

Five consecutive Nashville games have gone over their betting totals.

Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Center Carter Verhaeghe is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Center Eetu Luostarinen is out with burns from a cooking accident.

Center Cole Schwindt is on injured reserve with an arm injury.

Left winger Matthew Tkachuk is on injured reserve with a hamstring strain.

Nashville Predators

Defenseman Nick Perbix is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Justin Barron remains day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Left winger Zachary L'Heureux is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators Predictions and Picks

Florida's success in the series with Nashville has sustained into 2025-26, presuming that Nov. 24's 8-3 blowout for the Panthers wasn't a fluke. It's the last game that the Cats remember winning, but they did it with backup goaltender Daniil Tarasov in the net. It showed that Florida can ride on an alternate goalie to try to manage the struggles of Sergei Bobrovsky, whose save percentage is only .883.

If an NHL winner needs to be solid up the middle, the Panthers aren't making a good case for their pricey odds this Thursday. Three of Florida's centermen are ailing with injuries, including a valuable playmaker in Carter Verhaeghe. Eetu Luostarinen suffered a brutish injury two weeks ago, when he was doused in flames by a barbecue grill, causing severe burns that will keep the 27-year-old forward scratched for now. Associated Press reports from ESPN quoted coach Paul Maurice calling it a "barbecuing mishap."