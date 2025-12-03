San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Totals

The San Antonio Spurs will take a trip to Florida to face the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Both teams are playoff hopefuls in their respective conferences, with the Spurs aiming to survive the absence of center Victor Wembanyama to maintain a solid position in the West. The Magic, despite underachieving, are still 13-8 after winning six of their last seven games.
Even without Wembanyama, the Spurs have played excellent, competitive basketball. Guards De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper have provided scoring in droves, while the rest of the San Antonio lineup constitutes a good, if not spectacular, defense. The Spurs will be without Castle in this contest as well, leaving them shorthanded and desperate for scoring acumen against an Orlando team that competes intensely well on the defensive side. Players like Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie, and Harrison Barnes must step up to keep San Antonio competitive on Wednesday.
The Magic seem to have overcome a cold stretch of play to start the year recently, utilizing an excellent 9-2 run in their last 11 games. Surprisingly, Orlando has experienced its best offensive stretch throughout those 11 games, despite playing without star forward Paolo Banchero. Shooting guard Desmond Bane has picked up much of the slack, finally living up to the offseason billing that saw him touted as one of the most important trade acquisitions of the season. The Magic are rounding into form, a scary thought for an Eastern Conference that is entirely up for grabs.
Spread
- Spurs +7.5 (-+104)
- Magic -7.5 (-113)
Money line
- Spurs +270
- Magic -285
Totals
- Over 235.5 (+100)
- Under 235.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Spurs vs Magic Betting Trends
- The Spurs are 10-8-2 ATS this season.
- The Spurs are 3-5-1 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 6-3 when San Antonio plays away from home.
- The Magic are 11-10 ATS this year.
- The Magic are 5-6 ATS when playing at home.
- The over is 13-8 in Orlando's games.
Spurs vs Magic Injury Reports
San Antonio Spurs
- Stephon Castle, G - Out.
- Victor Wembanyama, C - Out.
- Jordan McLaughlin, G - Out.
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero, F - Out.
Spurs vs Magic Prediction and Pick
Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Spurs are still missing Victor Wembenyama, Jordan McLaughlin, and Stephon Castle, while the Magic have ruled out Moritz Wagner and Paolo Banchero once again. The Spurs haven't let the injury to Wembenyama slow them down this season as they've been in pretty good form since he went down, but it's the Magic who come into this meeting as the team in better form, with nine wins from their past 11 games. I get that the Spurs are playing their second game of a back-to-back set, but I still feel that the line is just a bit too high for this matchup, given how well the Spurs have been playing lately. I still have the Magic winning at home, but I think this one goes down to the wire. The pick: San Antonio +7.5."