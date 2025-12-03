ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 28: Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic celebrates the win against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic celebrates the win against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs will take a trip to Florida to face the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Both teams are playoff hopefuls in their respective conferences, with the Spurs aiming to survive the absence of center Victor Wembanyama to maintain a solid position in the West. The Magic, despite underachieving, are still 13-8 after winning six of their last seven games.

Even without Wembanyama, the Spurs have played excellent, competitive basketball. Guards De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper have provided scoring in droves, while the rest of the San Antonio lineup constitutes a good, if not spectacular, defense. The Spurs will be without Castle in this contest as well, leaving them shorthanded and desperate for scoring acumen against an Orlando team that competes intensely well on the defensive side. Players like Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie, and Harrison Barnes must step up to keep San Antonio competitive on Wednesday.

The Magic seem to have overcome a cold stretch of play to start the year recently, utilizing an excellent 9-2 run in their last 11 games. Surprisingly, Orlando has experienced its best offensive stretch throughout those 11 games, despite playing without star forward Paolo Banchero. Shooting guard Desmond Bane has picked up much of the slack, finally living up to the offseason billing that saw him touted as one of the most important trade acquisitions of the season. The Magic are rounding into form, a scary thought for an Eastern Conference that is entirely up for grabs.

Spread

  • Spurs +7.5 (-+104)
  • Magic -7.5 (-113)

Money line

  • Spurs +270
  • Magic -285

Totals

  • Over 235.5 (+100)
  • Under 235.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Spurs are 10-8-2 ATS this season.
  • The Spurs are 3-5-1 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The over is 6-3 when San Antonio plays away from home.
  • The Magic are 11-10 ATS this year.
  • The Magic are 5-6 ATS when playing at home.
  • The over is 13-8 in Orlando's games.

Spurs vs Magic Injury Reports

San Antonio Spurs

  • Stephon Castle, G - Out.
  • Victor Wembanyama, C - Out.
  • Jordan McLaughlin, G - Out.

Orlando Magic

  • Paolo Banchero, F - Out.

Spurs vs Magic Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Spurs are still missing Victor Wembenyama, Jordan McLaughlin, and Stephon Castle, while the Magic have ruled out Moritz Wagner and Paolo Banchero once again. The Spurs haven't let the injury to Wembenyama slow them down this season as they've been in pretty good form since he went down, but it's the Magic who come into this meeting as the team in better form, with nine wins from their past 11 games. I get that the Spurs are playing their second game of a back-to-back set, but I still feel that the line is just a bit too high for this matchup, given how well the Spurs have been playing lately. I still have the Magic winning at home, but I think this one goes down to the wire. The pick: San Antonio +7.5."

Orlando MagicSan Antonio Spurs
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
Chris Paul #3 of the LA Clippers dribbles
NBAClippers’ Release of Chris Paul Surprises FansDiana Beasley
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts to a three point basket against the LA Clippers at Kaseya Center on December 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
NBAHeat vs Mavericks: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Terry Rozier #2 of the Miami Heat
NBAIRS Removes $8.2 Million Lien Against NBA’s Rozier Amid Gambling ChargesDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub