San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Totals

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic celebrates the win against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs will take a trip to Florida to face the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Both teams are playoff hopefuls in their respective conferences, with the Spurs aiming to survive the absence of center Victor Wembanyama to maintain a solid position in the West. The Magic, despite underachieving, are still 13-8 after winning six of their last seven games.

Even without Wembanyama, the Spurs have played excellent, competitive basketball. Guards De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper have provided scoring in droves, while the rest of the San Antonio lineup constitutes a good, if not spectacular, defense. The Spurs will be without Castle in this contest as well, leaving them shorthanded and desperate for scoring acumen against an Orlando team that competes intensely well on the defensive side. Players like Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie, and Harrison Barnes must step up to keep San Antonio competitive on Wednesday.

The Magic seem to have overcome a cold stretch of play to start the year recently, utilizing an excellent 9-2 run in their last 11 games. Surprisingly, Orlando has experienced its best offensive stretch throughout those 11 games, despite playing without star forward Paolo Banchero. Shooting guard Desmond Bane has picked up much of the slack, finally living up to the offseason billing that saw him touted as one of the most important trade acquisitions of the season. The Magic are rounding into form, a scary thought for an Eastern Conference that is entirely up for grabs.

Spread

Spurs +7.5 (-+104)

Magic -7.5 (-113)

Money line

Spurs +270

Magic -285

Totals

Over 235.5 (+100)

Under 235.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Spurs vs Magic Betting Trends

The Spurs are 10-8-2 ATS this season.

The Spurs are 3-5-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 6-3 when San Antonio plays away from home.

The Magic are 11-10 ATS this year.

The Magic are 5-6 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 13-8 in Orlando's games.

Spurs vs Magic Injury Reports

San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle, G - Out.

Victor Wembanyama , C - Out.

, C - Out. Jordan McLaughlin, G - Out.

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero, F - Out.

Spurs vs Magic Prediction and Pick