New Leadership: South Florida Hires Brian Hartline as Head Coach

South Florida welcomes Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline as their new head coach with a six-year deal. Hartline will take on his new role after finishing the College Football Playoff.

Before stepping into coaching, Brian Hartline, 39, was a standout Ohio State wide receiver from 2005 to 2008. He was part of four Big Ten championship teams and played in the BCS National Championship in both 2006 and 2007.

Hartline's coaching journey at Ohio State began in 2017 when he was a quality control coach. By 2018, he was managing wide receivers, nurturing talents like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who all became All-Americans.

In 2023, Hartline took on the role of offensive coordinator, later sharing duties in 2024 after Chip Kelly joined. By 2025, he was the sole play-caller and led Ohio State to an average of 37 points per game in 12 games.

Under his leadership, quarterback Julian Sayin is set to break the single-season FBS completion percentage record. These accomplishments highlight Hartline's offensive expertise.

Before coaching, he played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins and spent a season with the Cleveland Browns. In the NFL, he made 344 catches, covered 4,766 yards, and scored 14 touchdowns.

Hartline's best NFL seasons were in 2012 and 2013, as he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the Dolphins, enhancing his reputation in football.

Now at South Florida, Hartline takes over from Alex Golesh, who recently moved to Auburn. Under Golesh, the team had a successful season, finishing 2025 with a 9-3 record and scoring an average of 43 points per game offensively.