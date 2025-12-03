Heat vs Mavericks: Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts to a three point basket against the LA Clippers at Kaseya Center on December 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat will look to keep the offensive numbers high as they battle the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. EST.

The Heat are 14-7 and third in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Los Angeles Clippers at home 140-123. Miami was up 20 at the half and never looked back. The Heat won in field goal percentage 53.0%-44.8% and went 24-9 on made 3-pointers. Miami lost on made free throws 28-10. Rebounds and turnovers were pretty even, but the Clippers won by 20 points in the paint. The Heat's largest lead was 38 points and Norman Powell led the way on offense with 30 points.

The Mavericks are 7-15 and 12th in the Western Conference standings. They just beat the Denver Nuggets on the road 131-121. The Mavs were down 14 at the end of the first quarter, had an offensive second quarter, and a solid defensive fourth quarter. They won in field goal percentage 55.8%-47.5% and made 3-pointers 16-12. Dallas lost on free throws 15-9. Rebounds, assists, and turnovers were pretty even. Both teams had double-digit leads at one point. Anthony Davis led the way on offense with a double-double of 32 points and 13 rebounds.

Spread

Heat -4.5 (-122)

Mavericks +4.5 (+113)

Money line

Heat -194

Mavericks +186

Total

OVER 241.5 (+100)

UNDER 241.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Mavericks Betting Trends

Miami is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

Miami is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Dallas.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Miami's last 16 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Dallas' last eight games.

Dallas is 5-12 SU in its last 17 games.

Dallas is 2-6 SU in its last eight games at home.

Heat vs Mavericks Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Keshad Johnson, F - Day-to-day

Norman Powell, G - Day-to-day

Pelle Larsson, G - Day-to-day

Terry Rozier, G - Out

Dallas Mavericks

Dereck Lively II, C - Out

Daniel Gafford, F - Day-to-day

P.J. Washington, F - Day-to-day

Dante Exum, G - Out

Kyrie Irving, G - Out

Heat vs Mavericks Predictions and Picks

Miami is currently second in points, 19th in points allowed, and fifth in point differential. Davion Mitchell leads the team in assists. The Heat are on a strong run and just beat the Mavericks recently by a final score of 106-102. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been a key contributor to the potent offense. They are 7-1 in their last eight games. The victories have been a good mix of balance on offense and defense. The Heat won their last two road games by double digits, and they will look to get to the free throw line more.

Dallas is currently 28th in points, 16th in points allowed, and 23rd in point differential. Cooper Flagg leads the team in points per game. The Mavericks are still dealing with short and long-term injuries to key players. However, they have won two games in a row and just finished up a four-game road trip, where they went 2-2. Most of the games were against tough opponents and Dallas held their own. The offense is trending up and the confidence is up as well. They will try to do well with points in the paint and rebounds.

Best Bet: Heat Spread