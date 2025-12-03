Clippers’ Release of Chris Paul Surprises Fans

The Los Angeles Clippers announced they have released 12-time All-Star Chris Paul in a surprising late-night decision on December 3, 2025. Clippers president Lawrence Frank stated, "We are parting ways with Chris and he will no longer be with the team. We will work with him on the next step of his career," said Frank to Sports Illustrated.

Paul confirmed the news on Instagram with a simple post: "Just Found Out I'm Being Sent Home," followed by a peace emoji. This move reportedly wasn't initiated by Paul and comes as the Clippers struggle with a 5-16 record. Frank acknowledged this poor performance.

At 40, Paul was nearing the end of his 21st NBA season. He had already announced this would be his last. Signing a one-year, $3.6 million contract in July 2025, he'd appeared in 16 games, averaging 2.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds off the bench.

Despite the team's poor results, Paul wasn't blamed for their struggles. Challenges like injuries and inconsistent play have had a more significant impact. Paul's limited output wasn't seen as a major factor.

The Clippers must consider options for Paul, as roster and salary cap rules prevent an immediate departure. They might wait until December 15, when trade eligibility opens up, to consider different paths.

Paul, who played for the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, returned in 2025. His presence helped propel the team to regular playoff contention, especially during the "Lob City" era. Paul holds franchise records for both assists and steals per game.

This decision is reminiscent of previous departures of key players, like Blake Griffin's trade in 2018. Letting go of Paul signifies the end of a noteworthy era as the Clippers strive to move on from their more successful periods.

Management highlights challenges that go beyond Paul's performance, stressing that his release isn’t linked to play or conduct. Despite Paul's age and contract status limiting options, the trade period offers a chance to explore more potential opportunities.

Paul’s release speeds up the conclusion of his NBA career, cutting short what was anticipated to be a farewell tour. The Clippers’ handling of the situation illustrates the broader challenges the team grapples with this season.