Maple Leafs vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Panthers look to reset on home ice Tuesday as they try to halt a three-game slide at Amerant Bank Arena, hosting a Maple Leafs team coming off its most convincing win in weeks. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m., with the game airing on ESPN+.

Toronto (11-11-3) comes to Sunrise after a 7–2 road win in Pittsburgh and is aiming for its first set of back-to-back victories in nearly a month.

William Nylander leads the team with 32 points, John Tavares paces the Maple Leafs in goals with 12, and Auston Matthews has nine points in his last 10 games. Joseph Woll has been Toronto's most effective goaltender statistically, posting a .919 save percentage and 2.80 GAA. The Maple Leafs enter the night ranked fifth in the league in total goals scored.

Florida (12-11-1) continues to navigate several injuries to key players, such as Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov. Brad Marchand continues to lead the offense with 27 points in 23 games, while Sam Reinhart has added steady production with 15 points over his last 10 outings.

The Panthers' penalty kill has struggled of late (78.5%), but Sergei Bobrovsky has kept them competitive with 10 wins, a 2.88 GAA and two shutouts. Florida is allowing just 26 shots per game.

This is the first of four meetings between the teams and a rematch of last season's second-round playoff series, where Florida advanced in seven games.

Spread

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-186)

Panthers -1.5 (+163)

Money line

Maple Leafs +138

Panthers -144

Total

Over 6.5 (+108)

Under 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Betting Trends

The Maple Leafs are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, going 2-4 on the road.

The Panthers are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10, including 2-5 at home.

The total has gone over in 15 of the Maple Leafs' past 20 games.

The total has gone over in five of the Panthers' last six outings.

The Maple Leafs have lost eight of their last 11 games.

The Panthers have won four of the last five matchups between these teams.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Injury Reports

Maple Leafs

Brandon Carlo, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Christopher Tanev, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Anthony Stolarz, G — Injured reserve (upper body).

Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, C — Out (burns).

Matthew Tkachuk, LW — Injured reserve (groin).

Tomas Nosek, LW — Injured reserve (knee).

Jonah Gadjovich, LW — injured reserve (upper body).

Dmitry Kulikov, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Aleksander Barkov, C — Injured reserve (knee).

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

"I'm on the Maple Leafs here. It's a playoff revenge spot for Toronto, and the Maple Leafs have a chance to catch Florida right now when the Panthers aren't playing at their best. I think Toronto woke up in that blowout win over Pittsburgh, and I think the Panthers are ripe for the picking here against the Leafs. Give me Toronto in this one." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz

"Toronto continues to allow too many shots and high-danger chances, and their road record makes them hard to trust in these tight matchups. Florida plays a more structured defensive game, and even without Tkachuk, they have enough scoring depth—led by Marchand and Lundell—to pressure Toronto's weaker blue line .... Toronto's offense is capable of pushing the pace, while Florida generates enough sustained zone time to create rebound and screen opportunities. Unless both goaltenders stand on their heads, this game has the potential to reach seven goals." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays