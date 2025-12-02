ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Lane Kiffin’s Major Deal with LSU Has Championship Clause and Buyout

Diana Beasley
Lane Kiffin speaks at a press conference as he is introduced as the new head football coach of the LSU
Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin signed a seven-year deal worth $91 million with Louisiana State University. This ranks him among the top-paid college football coaches, alongside Georgia's Kirby Smart and Ohio State's Ryan Day, who all make over $12 million annually before additional bonuses.

Kiffin's $13 million annual pay, not including extra incentives, is a significant jump from his past salary at Ole Miss, where he made $9 million a year. This contract shows LSU's substantial commitment to its football program.

A standout feature of this new deal is an automatic escalator clause. If Kiffin leads LSU to a national championship, the clause will make him the highest-earning coach nationwide. This clause reveals the dedication of both the coach and the university to achieving top performance.

The buyout terms are also notable. If Louisiana State decides to let Kiffin go without reason, he will get 80% of his remaining salary. This payout will be distributed in monthly installments throughout the contract term, and there's no clause for reducing it if Kiffin takes another job elsewhere.

Beyond the main contract, LSU promises $25 million annually in NIL (name, image, and likeness) funding. This assurance positions the program as a leader in the evolving world of college sports, where NIL deals are becoming more critical.

State regulations in Louisiana affect contract structures for university staff. Kiffin's base pay is capped at just over $3 million, but "easy-to-achieve" incentives from outside funding and bonuses fill the gap. Consequently, LSU's total financial obligation to Kiffin could exceed $98 million, marking it as one of the largest coaching agreements in the history of college sports.

Kiffin's decision to leave Ole Miss follows his achievement in guiding the Rebels to their first 11-win regular season and securing their first College Football Playoff spot, boosting the program's competitive standing.

Several schools were interested in hiring Kiffin simultaneously. LSU attracted him with an appealing financial package, strengthening their proposal with promises of competitive revenue-sharing and robust NIL support.

Governor Jeff Landry, along with key Louisiana State advocates, supported this agreement, demonstrating institutional backing for Kiffin's hiring and the financial plan underpinning it.

Diana BeasleyWriter
