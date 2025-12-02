IRS Removes $8.2 Million Lien Against NBA’s Rozier Amid Gambling Charges

The IRS has cancelled an $8.2 million tax lien on NBA player Terry Rozier. This release was communicated on October 29, 2025, and recorded at the Broward County Courthouse on November 20.

The tax agency moved swiftly after ESPN's report on the lien came out. Initially, records show the lien started in November 2023 when Rozier bought property in Broward County, Florida, in 2021.

Documents mentioned an outstanding balance of $8,218,211, but Rozier's lawyer, Jim Trusty, revealed the issue came from an e-filing error. "Once the accountant sorted out the matter with the IRS, Terry owed only $3,000 for unpaid taxes in 2021. That amount was already paid, and we fully anticipate the lien will be officially withdrawn soon," Trusty told ESPN. He initially reported Rozier owed $9,000, later adjusting it to $3,000.

While the tax number was clarified, Trusty didn't provide documents or receipts to confirm the $3,000 settlement. Tax experts mention that e-filing mistakes and unpaid balances usually lead to multiple notices to both the taxpayer and their accountant. The IRS is required to issue a release within 30 days once the debt is cleared.

The IRS declined to provide details, citing rules that prevent the disclosure of personal taxpayer information.

Apart from tax issues, Rozier faces legal problems with gambling charges. He's charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, with his arraignment scheduled for December 8, 2025, in Brooklyn.

These charges allege Rozier shared insider information about his decision to sit out a March 2023 game with a friend, who then allegedly tipped off bettors. Rozier is one of over 30 people involved in this case, which includes allegations of a rigged poker game connected to organized crime.