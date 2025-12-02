Hoosiers Greater than Buckeyes Ahead of Title Game

Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after winning the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Hoosiers greater than the Buckeyes: As the battle of undefeated teams, #2 Indiana and #1 Ohio State prepare to face each other in Saturday's Big Ten Football Championship game the casual fan may not realize Indiana has the better roster top to bottom.

At quarterback the Buckeyes have a phenomenal first year player in Julian Sayin. But the Hoosiers have an experienced senior in Fernando Mendoza. It is likely the winning QB will be the Heisman Trophy winner.

The Buckeyes have a top notch pair of future NFL receivers in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. But the Hoosiers have a trio of future NFL receivers that are just as good in Elijah Sarratt, Omar Cooper and EJ Williams. The Buckeyes have a solid backfield with Bo Jackson and goal-line specialist CJ Donaldson. But the Hoosiers backfield is better and deeper with Roman Hemby, Kaelon Black and Khobie Martin. Plus the Hoosiers have the better offensive line anchored by Notre Dame transfer All-America center Pat Coogan.

The defensive fronts may be a draw. Both are excellent although the Hoosiers have the edge in sacks produced 34-30. While Ohio State has the best safety in the game in Caleb Downs the Indiana secondary has more than double the interceptions than the Buckeyes 16-7. And Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles is a future first round draft pick that plays sideline to sideline. But Indiana backer Aiden Fisher is the best tackler in the Big Ten.