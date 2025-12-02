ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Darn The Patriots Are Really Good Again!

Craig Shemon
Patriots are really good.
Darn, the Patriots are really good again. On behalf of all of us who were sick of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots dominating the NFL for a full generation, we really enjoyed watching them be horrible for the past few years. We enjoyed watching Belichick whither away without Brady when his quarterback said enough is enough and bolted for greener grass in Tampa before retiring. Brady won one more Super Bowl while Belichick suddenly looked like he forgot how to coach. I guess we settled the question about who was more vital to the Pats success.

So Patriot haters got to enjoy a five year period of peace and quiet as we ignored the team from New England. Maybe Karma would balance things out and we could enjoy the Patriots demise for a generation. Nope. They are good now. Again.

PATRIOTS ARE REALLY GOOD

The Patriots are really good again. And they have another promising QB-coach combo in Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel. Vrabel is a former player who won Super Bowls with Brady and Belichick. Following Monday's convincing 33-15 win over the Giants the Patriots begin December with an impressive 11-2 record. They have won 10 straight games. With the Bills, Ravens, Jets, and Dolphins coming up they could win 4 more. At the worst they could split those games. Either way they are in the driver's seat for the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

For more NFL talk tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

