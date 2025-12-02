College Football Playoff Field Gets Dialed in!

The 12 team college football playoff field got dialed in Tuesday with the next-to-last rankings release. Some wondered if the playoff selection committee would penalize Ole Miss in the aftermath of their head coach Lane Kiffin's departure for the LSU job. Indeed they did not penalize the school. In fact they moved them up one spot to #6 after their Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State.

The top two remained unchanged. Undefeated Ohio State and Indiana prepare to face each other Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game. Georgia, Texas Tech and Oregon round out the top 5.

Texas A&M, who held the #3 spot for weeks dropped four spots to #7 after suffering their first loss of the season to Texas. Oklahoma, Alabama and Notre Dame round out the top 10. Bama plays Georgia for the SEC Championship game on Saturday. BYU and Miami round out the top 12. BYU needs to beat Texas Tech in Saturday's Big 12 Championship game to become playoff bound.

As things sit today, BYU and Miami would get bumped from the 12 team playoff field. Room would be needed for an ACC Champion, presumably #17 Virginia and #20 Tulane would be the highest ranked champion of a non-power 5 team that would get in.