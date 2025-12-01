NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown as A.J. Terrell #8 of the Clemson Tigers defends in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The college football calendar is impossible to navigate. The regular season ended this past weekend with virtually meaningless conference championships coming this weekend. They are meaningless because chances are if you are in the Big Ten or SEC Championship you are going to the college football playoffs win or lose. Yet teams expose their players to another game where they can get injured ahead of those playoffs.

Then there is the Lane Kiffin situation. He wants to leave Ole Miss for the LSU job for the tune of $100,000,000. It's a top job in college football. Nobody can blame him for taking it. The problem is that he is such a good coach that Ole Miss will be a playoff team this year. He has to abandon his team right before the playoffs because signing day for high school players is this week and he has to start assembling his new roster at LSU. Plus the transfer portal opens in January while the playoffs are going on. Can he coach Ole Miss players in the playoffs while possibly asking them to enter the trandfer portal to go to LSU and thus ask them to skip playoff games? No.

The college football calendar is impossible to navigate. One solution would be to do signing day the way we used to. It was always to first week in February. Then we added the early signing period in December. Let's do away with the early period and just have a big signing day in February.

I like having the transfer portal period in between semesters in January. But that doesn't work with the expanded playoffs. Perhaps we go to one transfer portal free-for-all after spring football. All of these ideas are better than what we have right now.