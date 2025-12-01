Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Heat could use an easier opponent after nip-and-tuck battles with Milwaukee and Detroit. They're about to get one, thanks to a tipoff with the visiting Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday.

Miami did everything but defeat the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, coming back from a 17-point deficit after three quarters to challenge the Pistons in the final moments of a 138-135 heartbreaker. Heat forward Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points and stole the basketball from the 16-4 Pistons three times.

The LA Clippers have enjoyed a two-game homestand following a seven-game stint away from Intuit Dome. But after going 0-2 to fall to 5-15 on the season, the SoCal squad can only hope a long plane ride does them some good. Miami's strong odds to win on Monday aren't drawn merely from the Heat's superior 13-7 mark but from the fact that the ailing Clippers have lost four consecutive games.

Spread

Heat -6.5 (+100)

Clippers +6.5 (-108)

Money line

Heat -223

Clippers +212

Total

Over 233.5 (-104)

Under 233.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers Betting Trends

The Miami Heat had a six-game winning streak snapped by Detroit.

The Los Angeles Clippers have lost four games in a row.

LA has beaten Miami in four of the last five meetings.

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Guard Terry Rozier is on leave from the team.

Forward Keshad Johnson is questionable with an illness.

Forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is questionable with a groin injury.

Los Angeles Clippers

Guard Bradley Beal is out for the season following hip surgery.

Forward Derrick Jones Jr. is out for at least six weeks with a sprained right knee MCL.

Forward Bogdan Bogdanovic is day-to-day with a hip contusion.

Guard Jordan Miller is doubtful with a left hamstring injury.

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers Predictions and Picks

The Miami Heat should be happy with their early-season record even if the Clippers pull off an upset win. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo's health are reasons to celebrate, especially as Miami's injury list would be almost clear of players if it wasn't for guard Terry Rozier's leave and forward Keshad Johnson's cold. LA, contrastingly, just ruled out veteran forward Bogdan Bogdanovic for Monday night with a hip contusion.

Anthony Chiang argues that Herro's return is a dicey adjustment for the Heat in a free article from the Miami Herald. "Herro scored 24 points in his season debut to help the Heat defeat the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and then totaled 29 points in Wednesday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks," says the beat reporter. "But those games also represent two of the Heat's three lowest-scoring performances of the season…(they) also represent two of the Heat's three slowest-paced games of the season."