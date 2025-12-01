NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 01: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans is seen on the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Interesting Giants at Patriots game tonight on Monday Night Football? How can that be? The visiting Giants are 2-10 and started three different quarterbacks this season. Meanwhile the home team Patriots are cruising at 10-2 and are way ahead of their rebuild schedule under coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye.

Let's begin with the Giants. They jettisoned QB Daniel Jones last year. This off season they signed Jameis Winston and then Russell Wilson. Winston is an exciting talent who can light up a scoreboard with the best of them or crash and burn with untimely turnovers. Wilson is a "me" guy with fake team spirit and is well past his prime.

Then the Giants drafted QB Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. He was formed by Lane Kiffin and appeared to be almost NFL-ready right away. He has been out for a while with a concussion but appears ready to come back tonight.

Meanwhile the Patriots are rising out of a five year post Bill Belichick - post Tom Brady era under former Patriots player and current head coach Mike Vrabel. And with Maye at quarterback this team looks to be headed to the playoffs with some momentum.