ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Interesting Giants at Patriots Game Tonight?

Craig Shemon
Interesting Giants at Patriots Game

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 01: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans is seen on the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Interesting Giants at Patriots game tonight on Monday Night Football? How can that be? The visiting Giants are 2-10 and started three different quarterbacks this season. Meanwhile the home team Patriots are cruising at 10-2 and are way ahead of their rebuild schedule under coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye.

Let's begin with the Giants. They jettisoned QB Daniel Jones last year. This off season they signed Jameis Winston and then Russell Wilson. Winston is an exciting talent who can light up a scoreboard with the best of them or crash and burn with untimely turnovers. Wilson is a "me" guy with fake team spirit and is well past his prime.

Then the Giants drafted QB Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. He was formed by Lane Kiffin and appeared to be almost NFL-ready right away. He has been out for a while with a concussion but appears ready to come back tonight.

INTERESTING GIANTS AT PATRIOTS?

Meanwhile the Patriots are rising out of a five year post Bill Belichick - post Tom Brady era under former Patriots player and current head coach Mike Vrabel. And with Maye at quarterback this team looks to be headed to the playoffs with some momentum.

For the latest NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

GiantsMNFNFLPatriots
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
NFLArizona Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Black Friday Football
ESPN SWFLBlack Friday Football Better than Ever!Craig Shemon
Feast on NFL Tripleheader
ESPN SWFLFeast on NFL Tripleheader Thanksgiving Day!Craig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub