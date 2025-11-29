Listen to Win: Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town runs daily through January 5, 2026.
Christmas Town offers festive fun for all ages, featuring rides on fan-favorite attractions, including the return of Kumba. Guests can enjoy beloved holiday experiences like Santa’s North Pole Experience, the Holly Jolly Express, and dazzling shows such as Christmas on Ice. Seasonal treats, exclusive shopping, and special photo ops make Christmas Town a cherished tradition for families and friends.
Christmas Town is included with any daily admission, Fun Card or Annual Pass.
For more information, guests can visit ChristmasTown.com.
Listen to Craig Shemon & Company to win tickets and a parking pass!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 12/1/25-12/12/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 2-6p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 10
- What the prize is: 2 tickets + a parking pass
- What the prize value is: $129.98
- Who is providing the prize: Busch Gardens