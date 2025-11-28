Clark Lea Signs Six-Year Extension as Vanderbilt Football’s Comeback Continues

Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea secured a six-year contract extension on Friday, solidifying his future with the Commodores. They didn't disclose the financial terms of the contract.

This extension means a salary increase for Lea and more "assets" and "resources" for the staff and facilities. It highlights Vanderbilt's push to enhance sports infrastructure.

Vanderbilt's Vice Chancellor for Athletics, Candice Storey Lee, emphasized the school's desire to win. She said their objectives align with Lea's football vision. It demonstrates their strong commitment to success under Lea's leadership.

Lea took over in December 2020. Before that, he was Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, guiding the team to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He also held coaching positions at Wake Forest, Syracuse, Bowling Green, and UCLA.

Under Lea's guidance, Vanderbilt's football team improved significantly. They progressed from a 9-27 record in his early seasons to a 7-6 record in 2024. A notable achievement was defeating No. 1 Alabama on October 5, 2024. It was their first victory against a top-ranked AP team, ending a long losing streak against Alabama.

In 2024, Vanderbilt triumphed in the Birmingham Bowl, defeating Georgia Tech 35-27. It was their first postseason victory since 2013 and their first bowl appearance since 2018.

Clark Lea received numerous accolades after the 2024 season. He was named SEC Coach of the Year and AFCA Region Coach of the Year. The Tennessee Sports Writers Association also recognized him as Coach of the Year. He received the AP Midseason National Coach of the Year, the Dodd Trophy, and the Bear Bryant Award Coach of the Week.

There were rumors about Lea moving to major coaching positions at Auburn and Penn State. However, this extension confirms he's staying with Vanderbilt.

The new contract highlights more support for team development and recruiting as key components. This effort advances Vanderbilt’s mission to enhance its football program.

The Commodores' regular season concludes against No. 19 Tennessee, with potential bowl implications. This game might determine the team's postseason position.

In 2024, Coach Lea revamped his staff, hiring Tim Beck as offensive coordinator. Jerry Kill joined as the chief consultant, and Robert Stiner as the director of football sports performance. Over 50 new student-athletes came on board, boosting the team's potential.