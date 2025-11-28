Celebrated Golf Legend Fuzzy Zoeller Passes at Age 74

Fuzzy Zoeller, known for his talent on the golf course and his friendly nature, has died at 74 on November 27, 2025. The cause of his death hasn’t been announced.

Zoeller made history by winning the Masters Tournament in 1979 on his first try. He outplayed Tom Watson and Ed Sneed in an exciting sudden-death playoff, making him the last newcomer to win the Masters. Horton Smith in 1934 and Gene Sarazen in 1935 are the only other golfers to achieve this in their debut.

Apart from his Masters win, Zoeller took home the 1984 U.S. Open at Winged Foot. He defeated Greg Norman in an 18-hole playoff after Norman sank an impressive 40-foot putt, which led to the playoff. Zoeller's career boasts 10 PGA Tour victories and a notable win at the 2002 Senior PGA Championship.

Zoeller wasn't just known for his victories. He was cherished for his sense of humor and quick pace on the course. In 1985, he was honored with the Bob Jones Award for sportsmanship, reflecting his positive attitude towards the game.

Originally from New Albany, Indiana, Zoeller started his professional career in 1973 after playing college golf at Edison College.