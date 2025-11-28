Annual All-Star Classic Football Game Set for December 8 in Fort Myers

The Fort Myers South Rotary Club is organizing the 37th Annual All-Star Classic Football Game on Monday, December 8, at Sam Siriani Field in Edison Stadium at Fort Myers High School.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the kickoff is at 7 p.m. The event will spotlight seniors, cheerleaders, and musicians from Lee County. In Florida, athletes can participate in only two All-Star games, making this a special opportunity.

Event Chair Rebecca Goff shared her excitement: "We are excited to continue this great tradition and to showcase the incredible talent of these student-athletes. This game is not only a celebration of athleticism but also a testament to the hard work, discipline, and community spirit that these young athletes exemplify. We hope to see the community come together in support of these outstanding players, cheerleaders, and musicians," said Goff to Gulf Coast News Now.

The Blue and Gold All-Star teams will compete. The Blue and Gold Cheer Teams and the All-Star Bands will also perform.

Details about all participants, organized by school, are available online. The event began in 1989, thanks to Sanibel resident John Carrigan, who loved football and founded the Rotary South All-Star Classic. It was the first county-wide organized all-star football game.

In its early days, the game featured a North team against a South team, representing their schools' locations. It has evolved into a cherished tradition in Lee County, highlighting local high school athletes' skills.

The Fort Myers South Rotary Club, with over 100 members, puts on the game under the slogan "Service Above Self." The club is part of a massive network of 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide.