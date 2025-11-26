UCF Knights vs BYU Cougars Odds, Spread, and Totals

The UCF Knights will take on the BYU Cougars at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday to cap off the regular season for both teams. While the Knights have endured a mediocre 5-6 campaign, the Cougars have coasted to a 10-1 record, with their only loss coming to an excellent Texas Tech Red Raiders squad. UCF has a massive opportunity to play spoiler to BYU in this matchup, as the Cougars will likely make the College Football Playoff with a season-ending victory.

The campaign started on a positive note for the Knights, but things began to go south as soon as they ran into quality competition. UCF has a single win over an opponent that has a winning record, and even that victory came against Jacksonville State, an opponent that is obviously not anywhere near the caliber of the Power 4 competition that the Knights lost to all season. It is unfortunate for head coach Scott Frost that his season will end with the toughest matchup of the year, likely dealing UCF another loss. However, it does open the door for a massive upset that would help define the program as it heads into the second year of Frost's five-year contract.

Adversity has been infrequent throughout BYU's season. The Cougars have been so good that only two of their 10 wins have come by a single score. The offense, led by quarterback Bear Bachmeier, is largely responsible for BYU's success, with Bachmeier accounting for 24 total touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, the running game has been equally potent, with lead back LJ Martin accumulating 1,134 yards and eight touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry. One final win over the Knights would cap a magical season with a trip to the playoffs, giving the Cougars a chance to make a real splash in the postseason.

Spread

UCF +17.5 (-122)

BYU -17.5 (-108)

Money line

UCF +614

BYU -1011

Totals

Over 47.5 (-104)

Under 47.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

UCF vs BYU Betting Trends

UCF is 4-7 ATS this season.

UCF is 1-3 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 6-5 in UCF's games.

The Cougars are 8-3 ATS this year.

The Cougars are 4-1 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 6-5 in BYU's games.

UCF vs BYU Injury Reports

UCF Knights

Cam Fancher, QB - Questionable.

Chris Domercant, WR - Questionable.

Keegan Smith, G - Questionable.

Carter Miller, C - Questionable.

BYU Cougars

Weylin Lapuahu, G - Questionable.

Max Alford, LB - Questionable.

UCF vs BYU Prediction and Pick