Oregon Moves Up While Top 5 Hold Steady in College Football Playoff

Dante Moore #5 of the Oregon Ducks throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13 showed little movement at the top, with Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Texas Tech holding steady for the fourth week. These teams have either perfect records or just one defeat.

Oregon nabbed the No. 6 spot after a dominant victory over Southern California, which pushed Ole Miss down due to inactivity. That win, touted as a "signature win," boosted Oregon's playoff hopes, potentially setting them up for an at-large bid if they keep winning.

Miami jumped to No. 12, leaping over Utah, who struggled on defense against Kansas State. Miami is bouncing back from earlier setbacks and could re-emerge as a conference leader. According to Hunter Yurachek, the selection committee chair, Miami is regaining its early-season form. Although closely compared with Notre Dame, their tougher schedule kept Notre Dame ranked higher.

Pitt's return to No. 22 adds excitement to its upcoming matchup against Miami in the ACC. Their comeback sparks interest due to playoff implications and championship scenarios. Player and coach situations remain a factor in rankings, with Lane Kiffin’s potential exit from Ole Miss affecting their current evaluation.

The playoff committee considers coaching changes alongside injuries and suspensions. This influences teams' perceived stability and playoff potential. Oregon's ranking rise highlights the committee's readiness to reward teams for strong late-season performances.

In terms of conference standings, Ohio State is set for a big showdown against Indiana in the Big Ten championship, assuming both win their rivalry games. Ohio State will face Michigan, while Indiana takes on Purdue.

The SEC storyline focuses on Alabama's critical game against Auburn, where a third loss could jeopardize their playoff chances. Texas A&M is gearing up to play Texas, eyeing its first SEC title game appearance since joining, hinging on a win for the Aggies.

The ACC race heats up as Virginia gets ready to face SMU for the title game. Miami remains in the hunt for an at-large bid due to its resurgence. SMU and Virginia's seasons are leading to a possible title clash.

BYU seeks a Big 12 title rematch after a previous defeat to Texas Tech, echoing successful late-season campaigns in the past. Meanwhile, Michigan climbs to No. 15, looking to make the most of end-of-season rivalry victories for a potential at-large spot or title shot.