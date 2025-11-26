Jim Mora Leaves UConn to Lead Colorado State Football Team

Head coach Jim Mora of the Connecticut Huskies watches the game in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on August 31, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Jim Mora, the head coach at UConn, is moving to Colorado State University to take on the job of head coach. UConn's athletic director, David Benedict, announced that Mora accepted the offer on Tuesday night. Benedict expressed his gratitude for Mora's dedication, stating, "We are grateful for Coach Mora's contributions to UConn over the past four seasons. He took on the challenge of rebuilding our football program and delivered results that exceeded expectations. Coach Mora brought energy and a winning culture back to UConn football and put our program back on the national stage," said Benedict to ESPN.

Mora led UConn to two consecutive nine-win seasons, a first since 2007. The team played in three bowl games under his leadership, compared to just one in the previous 11 years. Mora's time with the team resulted in a big turnaround, as they hadn't celebrated a winning season since 2010.

Mora comes to Colorado State with a wealth of coaching experience. His background includes six seasons as head coach at UCLA, achieving a 46-30 record. He also held a head coach position in the NFL with both Seattle and Atlanta, taking the Falcons to the NFC Championship in his first season. His overall FBS record is 64-50, with a 1-1 bowl record at UConn and a 2-2 bowl record at UCLA. His NFL record stands at 31-33.

Colorado State steps into the Pac-12, with goals of excelling financially and hoping to reach the College Football Playoff. Mora becomes the fourth head coach for the Rams since 2019, following Mike Bobo, Steve Addazio, and Jay Norvell. The team's past struggles stem from inconsistent leadership and limited success, making Mora's appointment a crucial decision.

Since 2017, Colorado State has played in only one bowl game. Mora's previous success in turning around teams brings hope for the Rams. He transformed UConn with six more wins in his first season, ending a seven-year bowl drought, and secured a victory over a nationally ranked Liberty team.

UConn's offensive coordinator, Gordon Sammis, will serve as interim head coach as the search for Mora's successor begins. The team started its 2025 season with a 9-3 record and achieved a 2-1 record against ACC teams. Quarterback Joe Fagnano made a notable impact with 28 touchdowns and only one interception.

Mora earned the honor of The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston 2024 Head Coach of the Year, leading UConn to a 9-4 season and a bowl win over North Carolina. Throughout his career, Mora has coached many players, including UConn's first two-time All-American in the FBS era, offensive guard Christian Haynes, who also became the program's first NFL Draft pick during his tenure.