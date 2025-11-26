Jamie Benn Achieves Milestone in Stars’ 8-3 Win Over Oilers

Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars warms up prior to Game Five of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 29, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars powered to an 8-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers, with Jamie Benn scoring his 400th NHL goal. The game was held on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Rogers Place. Benn joins Mike Modano as only the second player in franchise history to reach 400 goals. He scored the first goal just 3:48 into the first period.

Wyatt Johnston set up Benn's milestone goal. Benn had been out for the first 19 games due to a collapsed lung, making this his first goal of the season. Nathan Bastian also made a notable contribution, scoring two goals for the Stars, marking his first multi-goal game with the team.

Jake Oettinger excelled in goal for Dallas, making 22 saves to secure the victory. Jason Robertson maintained his impressive form, scoring one goal and adding two assists. His scoring streak is now 11 games long, the longest since the team moved to Dallas in 1993.

The Stars showcased a strong offense in the first period, scoring at least three goals for the first time this season. Johnston contributed a goal and three assists and became the third-fastest player in team history to reach 200 points. Johnston described the victory over a familiar rival, "It felt good, obviously nice to beat that team with our history in playoffs the last couple of years. It was a big win and we did a lot of great things," said Johnston to NHL.com.

Mikko Rantanen was absent due to suspension, opening the door for players like Sam Steel to step up, as highlighted by coach Glen Gulutzan. "It kind of all came together tonight. Obviously, our start was great, that’s how we want to start games on the road, especially against good teams like this," Benn commented at NHL.com.

Despite their efforts, Edmonton struggled throughout the game. Evan Bouchard, Jack Roslovic, and Connor Clattenburg scored the only goals for the Oilers. Connor McDavid pointed out the team's collective responsibility in goaltending issues, stating that, "It's tough for goalies to look good when the group in front of them is not playing well."

Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on just eight shots, prompting a switch to Calvin Pickard, who made 18 saves. Leon Draisaitl expressed concerns over the team's performance, "I don’t really have an answer right now. It's just really, start to finish, not good enough."

The Oilers have allowed 21 goals in their last three home games, leading to concerns about their defense. The captain, McDavid, remains optimistic about turning things around despite ongoing struggles. Draisaitl continues his point streak, extending it to seven games with four goals and seven assists.

Clattenburg, in only his second game since being drafted in 2024, celebrated his first NHL goal. Oilers coach Chris Knoblauch praised Clattenburg's performance, mentioning, “I liked his compete, he was rewarded with a goal.”