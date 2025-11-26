Inter Miami vs New York City FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Inter Miami's wonderful attack was bound to run into a defensive dynamo at some point in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs. Few predicted that it would come from the Big Apple. Inter Miami CF will play host to New York City Football Club for the 2025 MLS Eastern Conference Finals at 6 p.m. EST this Black Friday.

It's a battle of Argentina against the United States inside NYCFC's box. Miami's striker Lionel Messi is in the postseason form that club owner David Beckham dreamed of when signing the world's best footballer to perform in Florida. Messi bagged a winner less than 20 minutes into Miami's 4-0 thrashing of FC Cincinnati in Sunday's conference semifinals, giving the pride of La Celeste an amazing six goals and six assists in the playoffs. In the NYCFC net, however, stands the backstop of Matt Freese, the USMNT keeper who made critical saves in the Pigeons' 1-0 upset of Philadelphia.

Bookmakers think Miami's offense will overwhelm NYCFC's iron back line in the end. Friday's game odds favoring the Herons are also tied to Inter Miami's own improvement on defense after a shaky season.

Spread

Inter Miami -1.25 (+105)

New York City FC +1.25 (-125)

Money line

Inter Miami -202

New York City FC +440

Draw +380

Total

Over 3.25 (-112)

Under 3.25 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Betting Trends

Inter Miami is unbeaten in its last four meetings with NYCFC.

Totals have gone over in just two of the last seven meetings.

Inter Miami is 6-0-1 in its previous seven matches.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring injury.

Defender Ryan Sailor is out with a knee injury.

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a broken leg.

Midfielder Jacob Arroyave is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

Forward Alonso Martinez is out with a torn cruciate ligament.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Predictions and Picks

Analysts are busy praising the Herons' forwards. Messi has already set an MLS Cup record for points prior to what may be two more games. Luis Suarez's absence from the Herons' starting 11 against Cincinnati means Miami can maximize Suarez's pace in the conference finals. The quiet driver of Inter Miami's 1-to-2 money line odds against NYCFC, though, is enhanced team defense. "Cincinnati's Evander keeps trying to … push the team forward and create attacking chances, but every attempt collapses against Inter Miami's … perfectly structured back line," Vavel's Daniel Medina Perez wrote during Sunday's win.

New York City FC can't be counted out. Given the ample possession time that the Pigeons earned against the Supporters Shield winner on rival grounds, Freese's back line won't necessarily have to circle wagons against Inter Miami in most of Friday's fracas. Even though striker Alonso Martínez is out with injury, it stands to reason that keeping a 4-to-1 underdog price on New York City is the right move by Vegas.