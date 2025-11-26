Flames vs Panthers: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Calgary Flames are ready to battle another Sunshine State team, the Florida Panthers. The puck will drop on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. EST.

The Flames are 8-13-3 and eighth in the Pacific Division. So far this season, the Flames have been struggling to find consistency in their game, especially with scoring goals. However, despite the below-average record, recent games have shown a potential upswing for Calgary. Defenseman Rasmus Andersson has a five-game point streak going and the goaltending has been a mix of Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley. The team's focus is on player development and getting through these early challenges.

The Panthers are 12-9-1 and fifth in the Atlantic Division. So far this season, the team has played decent as they try to get their third straight Stanley Cup. The offensive power is still very high for the team and goaltending has still been a strength, with Sergei Bobrovsky being the primary starter. Key players like Sam Reinhart continue to drive the team's success. They are looking to capitalize on home ice advantage and improve their standing in the tight Atlantic.

This preview's data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flames vs Panthers Betting Trends

Calgary is 3-10 SU in its last 13 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in six of Calgary's last nine games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.

The total has gone OVER in four of Calgary's last six games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division.

Florida is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

Florida is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in six of Florida's last nine games when playing as the favorite.

Flames vs Panthers Injury Reports

Calgary Flames

Samuel Honzek, LW - Injured reserve

Zayne Parekh, D - Injured reserve

Henry Mews, D - Out

Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, C - Out

Cole Schwindt, C - Out

Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Injured reserve

Dmitry Kulikov, D - Injured reserve

Aleksander Barkov, C - Injured reserve

Tomas Nosek, LW - Injured reserve

Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Injured reserve

Flames vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Calgary is 31st in scoring, 17th in goals against, 31st on the power play, and 18th on the penalty kill. Nazem Kadri leads the team in assists and points. This is the best stretch of games that the Flames have had all season. This team has already had a few long losing streaks, and now they finally have both sides of the puck clicking. However, they are still one of the lowest scoring teams in the Western Conference and looking to give the good vibes going into December. The Flames will try to match the physical and defensive play of the Panthers.