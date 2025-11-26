Flames vs Panthers: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Calgary Flames are ready to battle another Sunshine State team, the Florida Panthers. The puck will drop on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. EST.
The Flames are 8-13-3 and eighth in the Pacific Division. So far this season, the Flames have been struggling to find consistency in their game, especially with scoring goals. However, despite the below-average record, recent games have shown a potential upswing for Calgary. Defenseman Rasmus Andersson has a five-game point streak going and the goaltending has been a mix of Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley. The team's focus is on player development and getting through these early challenges.
The Panthers are 12-9-1 and fifth in the Atlantic Division. So far this season, the team has played decent as they try to get their third straight Stanley Cup. The offensive power is still very high for the team and goaltending has still been a strength, with Sergei Bobrovsky being the primary starter. Key players like Sam Reinhart continue to drive the team's success. They are looking to capitalize on home ice advantage and improve their standing in the tight Atlantic.
This preview's data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Flames vs Panthers Betting Trends
- Calgary is 3-10 SU in its last 13 games on the road.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Calgary's last nine games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Calgary's last six games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division.
- Florida is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.
- Florida is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games at home.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Florida's last nine games when playing as the favorite.
Flames vs Panthers Injury Reports
Calgary Flames
- Samuel Honzek, LW - Injured reserve
- Zayne Parekh, D - Injured reserve
- Henry Mews, D - Out
Florida Panthers
- Eetu Luostarinen, C - Out
- Cole Schwindt, C - Out
- Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Injured reserve
- Dmitry Kulikov, D - Injured reserve
- Aleksander Barkov, C - Injured reserve
- Tomas Nosek, LW - Injured reserve
- Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Injured reserve
Flames vs Panthers Predictions and Picks
Calgary is 31st in scoring, 17th in goals against, 31st on the power play, and 18th on the penalty kill. Nazem Kadri leads the team in assists and points. This is the best stretch of games that the Flames have had all season. This team has already had a few long losing streaks, and now they finally have both sides of the puck clicking. However, they are still one of the lowest scoring teams in the Western Conference and looking to give the good vibes going into December. The Flames will try to match the physical and defensive play of the Panthers.
Florida is 13th in scoring, tied for 18th in goals against, 15th on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Brad Marchand leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Panthers have the edge offensively, averaging more goals per game, and are plus two on goal differential. On defense, Sam Jones is their best guy and has twice as many hits as the Flames' best defenseman in Rasmus Andersson. Florida has done a good mix of high scoring and close defensive wins at home. They like having good physical lead to goals in bunches.