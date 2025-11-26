Flames vs Lightning: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Calgary Flames are looking for their fourth win in a row as they battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Flames are 8-13-3 and eighth in the Pacific Division standings. They just beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2, and it was on the road. The Flames were down 1-0 early and went on to score five straight goals. Calgary scored in every period but was outshot 31-21. Vancouver also outhit them 17-15, but the Flames won in faceoffs 27-26. Calgary was 0-for-4 on the power play and the penalty kill was 3-for-4. There were a lot of giveaways by both teams and Rasmus Andersson was the first star with three assists.

The Lightning are 13-7-2 and first in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 at home. The Lightning scored in every period but was outshot 20-18. The Flyers outhit the Bolts 22-20 and won in faceoffs 23-21. Tampa was 0-for-2 on the power play and the penalty kill was 1-for-1. The Lightning did give the puck away a decent amount, but it didn't hurt them on the scoreboard. Tampa Bay took up all the three star's spots and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was the first star with 20 saves.

Spread

Flames +1.5 (-170)

Lightning -1.5 (+144)

Money line

Flames +163

Lightning -170

Total

OVER 5.5 (-117)

UNDER 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flames vs Lightning Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Calgary's last five games.

Calgary is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Calgary is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Tampa Bay is 7-2 SU in its last nine games at home.

Tampa Bay is 4-1 SU in its last five games when playing at home against Calgary.

Flames vs Lightning Injury Reports

Calgary Flames

Samuel Honzek, LW - Injured reserve

Zayne Parekh, D - Injured reserve

Henry Mews, D - Out

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brayden Point, C - Day-to-day

Erik Cernak, D - Injured reserve

Victor Hedman, D - Injured reserve

Ryan McDonagh, D - Injured reserve

Maxwell Crozier, D - Injured reserve

Flames vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

Calgary is 31st in scoring, 17th in goals against, 31st on the power play, and 18th on the penalty kill. Nazem Kadri leads the team in assists and points. This is the best few games in a row that the Flames have played all season and their first three-game winning streak. This team has already had a few long losing streaks, and now they have finally had both sides of the puck click. They are still one of the lowest scoring teams in the Western Conference and looking to slowly get back with teams in the Pacific standings. Calgary will try to match their current high offense with the Bolts.

Tampa Bay is 12th in scoring, tied for seventh in goals against, 22nd on the power play, and second on the penalty kill. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in assists and points. The Lightning have won four games in a row and three in a row at home. In those three home victories, the defense has only allowed two goals. The Bolts are still finding ways to win despite having some key guys out on offense and defense. Vasilevskiy is going through a hot stretch. The offense is getting depth and scoring goals throughout the game.

Best Bet: Lightning Spread