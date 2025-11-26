ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Craig Shemon
Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions reacts after throwing a second quarter touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Feast on NFL Tripleheader: Thanksgiving Day brings us an exciting NFL Tripleheader of games that are expected to draw record ratings numbers. The early 1:00 game features NFC North Division rivals as the Green Bay Packers visit the Detroit Lions. The Lions have played on Thanksgiving every year since 1934. For many of those years the Lions were a bad team and their game was witnessed by a captive audience. But now the Lions are must-see TV and owe the Packers payback after they dropped the Lions in the first week of the season.

Back in 1966 the Dallas Cowboys needed some publicity and piggy-backed the Lions every year since then as a holiday doubleheader. At 4:30 the Kansas City Chiefs face the Cowboys in a game that could approach 50 million viewers. Patrick Mahomes' team is struggling and playing .500 ball and the Cowboys offense might be the most explosive in the NFL.

Feast on NFL Tripleheader: What's better than two football games on Thanksgiving? Three games! More football is a good thing, right? Since 2006 the NFL added a third Thanksgiving Prime Day game in the evening. This year's nightcap will feature the Bengals at Ravens. Joe Burrow makes his long-awaited return to the field for Cincinnati following a toe injury. Meanwhile the Ravens Lamar Jackson is one of the most exciting players in the league. Feast on NFL Tripleheader! Enjoy! and Happy Thanksgiving!

For NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

NFLThanksgiving
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
