Bucks vs Heat: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Milwaukee Bucks look to end a five-game losing streak and try to find some offense without Giannis Antetokounmpo as they battle the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Bucks are 8-10 and 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 115-103 at home. The Milwaukee Bucks were down 12 at the half and the deficit got up to 21 in the third quarter. Field goal percentage was pretty close and the Bucks lost 18-13 on made 3-pointers and 25-14 on made free throws. Milwaukee was able to get 22 points off of turnovers, but it still didn't help them out that much. Bobby Portis led the way on offense with 22 points and the team had six players in double figures.

The Heat are 12-6 and third in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-102 at home. It was a low-scoring first quarter and both teams got on a few runs from there. Miami won in field goal percentage 44.2%-39.2%, but lost on made 3-pointers 12-5. Free throws and rebounds were pretty close. Turnovers were high for both teams and the Heat won in points in the paint 64-52. Tyler Herro led the way on offense with 24 points and the team had four players in double figures.

Spread

Bucks +7.5 (+104)

Heat -7.5 (-113)

Money line

Bucks +270

Heat -285

Total

OVER 237.5 (-108)

UNDER 237.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bucks vs Heat Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.

Milwaukee is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

Milwaukee is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against Miami.

Miami is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

Miami is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Miami's last 14 games against Milwaukee.

Bucks vs Heat Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F - Out

Taurean Prince, F - Out

Kevin Porter Jr., G - Out

Miami Heat

Dru Smith, G - Day-to-day

Nikola Jovic, F - Out

Andrew Wiggins, F - Out

Jaime Jaquez Jr., F - Day-to-day

Norman Powell, G - Day-to-day

Terry Rozier, G - Out

Bucks vs Heat Predictions and Picks

Milwaukee is currently 18th in points, 21st in points allowed, and 19th in point differential. During those five games. During this short skid, the Bucks lost each game by at least nine points. Also, at times, Milwaukee is definitely missing Giannis inside presence for rebounds and points in the paint. Lately, Ryan Rollins has been a top performer and is averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The Bucks will try to get to the free throw line more and maybe get some more points off of turnovers.

Miami is currently first in points, 20th in points allowed, and fifth in point differential. The Heat have won five games in a row and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. During that stretch, the offense is averaging 125.1 points per game. This team has a lot of key scorers injured, but Herro will try to have another solid game for Miami. They are still playing well on both sides of the ball and the wins have been a mix of high-scoring games and close low-scoring defensive ones.

Best Bet: Heat Spread