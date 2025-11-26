Black Friday Football Better than Ever!

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Sirianni, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Black Friday Football! Just in case you don't get enough football (and turkey) on Thanksgiving day there is plenty more Black Friday football! Who wants to shop for the holidays on the busiest day of the year? Just sit back and watch football on TV in the comfort of your home.

Black Friday Football brings us a mix of NFL and college football. Friday's NFL slate gives us two 8-3 NFC teams. The Chicago Bears travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Prime Video at 3 pm. The Bears new coach Ben Johnson is the real deal as he molds the young career of quarterback Caleb Williams. Meanwhile the Eagles are coming off an embarrassing game where they blew a 21-0 lead and lost to the Dallas Cowboys.

But Friday brings us a good list of college football games to watch as well. Let's start with the Egg Bowl at noon as Ole Miss faces Mississippi State in what will likely be Lane Kiffin's last game at Ole Miss. He is expected to take the LSU or Florida job as soon as Saturday even though his team looks like it's headed to the college football playoffs.

Friday also brings us Georgia vs Georgia Tech in an SEC-ACC crossover game. This matchup went 6 overtimes last year before Georgia finally won. The undefeated Indiana Hoosiers play lowly Purdue for the annual Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers appear to be headed to the Big Ten Championship game and then to the playoffs again.

And in a rivalry that hit the pause button, only to be revived when both teams moved to the SEC, Texas A&M heads to Texas to face Arch Manning and the Longhorns. It promises to be a great day!