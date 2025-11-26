Arizona Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to end a three-game skid and tighten up the defense as they battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Cardinals are 3-8 and fourth in the NFC West Division. They just lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 at home and in overtime. It was a back and forth game, with multiple lead changes, and the Cards just fell short. The Arizona defense was 8-of-11 on third down stops and passing and total yards were pretty close. The Cardinals lost in rushing yards 134-55. Arizona won in time of possession and the defense picked up four turnovers. The red zone offense was 1-for-3 and the red zone defense was 2-for-5 on stops. Wide receiver Michael Wilson led the way on offense with 10 catches for 118 yards.

The Buccaneers are 6-5 and first in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the Los Angeles Rams 34-7 on the road. The game was over in the second quarter and quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave the game with an injury. It was just an all around bad loss for the Bucs. Tampa lost in total yards 333-193 and passing yards 263-70. They had the slight edge in time of possession, but turned the ball over twice. The Buccaneers' red zone offense was 1-for-3 and the red zone defense was 0-for-2 on stops.

Spread

Cardinals +2.5 (+122)

Buccaneers -2.5 (-355)

Money line

Cardinals +150

Buccaneers -163

Total

OVER 44.5 (-163)

UNDER 44.5 (-163)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cardinals vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Arizona's last seven games.

Arizona is 1-8 SU in its last nine games.

Arizona is 5-0 ATS in its last five games against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Tampa Bay's last nine games.

Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Cardinals vs Buccaneers Injury Reports

Arizona Cardinals

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S - Questionable

Will Johnson, CB - Questionable

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR - Questionable

Emari Demercado, RB - Questionable

Baron Browning, LB - Questionable

Kyler Murray, QB - Injured reserve

Will Hernandez, G - Questionable

Walter Nolen III, DT - Questionable

Jonah Williams, OT - Injured reserve

Trey Benson, RB - Injured reserve

Mack Wilson Sr., LB - Injured reserve

Hayden Conner, G - Injured reserve

Simi Fehoko, WR - Injured reserve

Zay Jones, WR - Injured reserve

Travis Vokolek, TE - Injured reserve

Blake Gillikin, P - Injured reserve

Tip Reiman, TE - Injured reserve

James Conner, RB - Injured reserve

L.J. Collier, DE - Injured reserve

Joey Blount, S - Injured reserve

Justin Jones, DT - Injured reserve

Christian Jones, OT - Injured reserve

J.J. Russell, LB - Injured reserve

Valentin Senn, OT - Injured reserve

Starling Thomas V, CB - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable

Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable

Bucky Irving, RB - Questionable

Jamel Dean, CB - Questionable

Ben Bredeson, G - Questionable

Baker Mayfield, QB - Questionable

Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve

Mike Evans, WR - Injured reserve

Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve

Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve

Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve

Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve

Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve

JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve

David Walker, LB - Injured reserve

Cardinals vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

Arizona is currently ranked 10th in passing yards, 25th in rushing yards, tied for 18th in points scored, and 24th in points against. The Cardinals have lost eight of their last nine games and last week's loss was their closest game in a few weeks. It was definitely still a tough loss for the Cards, considering the defense picked up four turnovers, and they still found a way to lose. Marvin Harrison Jr. has been a bright spot for the offense and is a talented receiving weapon for them. The defense is trending up and the Cardinals might be able to keep things close against the banged-up Bucs.

Tampa Bay is ranked 19th in passing yards, 20th in rushing yards, 14th in points scored, and 25th in points allowed. The Buccaneers have now lost four of their last five games and the last two losses were by double digits. The injuries to the offensive core and the defense trending down are starting to show. Now even Mayfield has joined the injured list and if he can't go for this game, then the flow of the offense takes a huge hit. Last week, the offense just had their lowest point total in a game this season. Even though things look bad for Tampa, they have a history of finishing seasons strong and they definitely have an easy schedule the rest of the way.

Best Bet: Over