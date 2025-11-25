Saints vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New Orleans Saints look to get back in the win column and tighten up their defense as they battle the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Saints are 2-9 and fourth in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the Atlanta Falcons 24-10 at home. The Saints were down 16-9 at the half. They made it a six-point game early in the fourth quarter, but Atlanta pushed it back to a 14-point lead. New Orleans third down defense went 9-for-12 on third down stops and 1-for-2 on red zone stops. Total yards were close, and the Saints had the slight edge on time of possession. They lost this game in the red zone, where they went 0-for-3 in the red zone and turned the ball over twice.

The Dolphins are 4-7 and third in the AFC East Division. They are coming off of the bye week, but two weeks ago, they beat the Washington Commanders 16-13 at home and in overtime. It was a game of field goals in the first half, a couple touchdowns in the second half, and a game-winning field goal in overtime. The Dolphins were decent on third downs and rushing yards were pretty close. The Miami red zone defense was 3-for-3 on stops and the red zone offense was 1-for-5. The Saints had a slight edge in time of possession, and the Dolphins' defense picked up two turnovers. Running back De'Von Achane led the way on offense with 21 carries for 120 yards.

Spread

Saints +6.5 (-117)

Dolphins -6.5 (+104)

Money line

Saints +245

Dolphins -257

Total

OVER 41.5 (-113)

UNDER 41.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Saints vs Dolphins Betting Trends

New Orleans is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of New Orleans' last seven games.

New Orleans is 2-13 SU in its last 15 games.

Miami is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Miami's last five games.

Miami is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games.

Saints vs Dolphins Injury Reports

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara, RB - Questionable

Taliese Fuaga, OT - Out

Barry Wesley, OT - Injured reserve

Erik McCoy, C - Injured reserve

Kendre Miller, RB - Injured reserve

Trey Palmer, WR - Injured reserve

Vernon Broughton, DT - Injured reserve

Julian Blackmon, S - Injured reserve

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured reserve

Landon Young, OT - Injured reserve

Mason Pline, TE - Injured reserve

Bub Means, WR - Injured reserve

Will Clapp, C - Injured reserve

Nick Saldiveri, OT - Injured reserve

Miami Dolphins

Darren Waller, TE - Injured reserve

Jordan Colbert, S - Injured reserve

JuJu Brents, CB - Injured reserve

Dee Eskridge, WR - Out

Rasul Douglas, CB - Out

Austin Jackson, G - Injured reserve

Storm Duck, CB - injured reserve

Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve

Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

James Daniels, G - Injured reserve

Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve

Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve

Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve

Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve

Saints vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks

New Orleans is currently ranked 20th in passing yards, 29th in rushing yards, tied for 31st in points scored, and 22nd in points against. The Saints are back in the loss column, after recently ending a four-game skid. The offense hasn't scored more than 19 points in six straight games, and they usually hover around 10–14 points scored. They struggled in the red zone and turnovers didn't help their case in last week's loss. Overall, the offense ranks towards the bottom in a lot of categories and Alvin Kamara, possibly not playing, will make things even worse.

Miami is ranked 26th in passing yards, 18th in rushing yards, 24th in points scored, and 21st in points allowed. For the first time all season, the Dolphins have a winning streak going, and they will be well rested from their bye week. They might even get some key players back on offense, including offensive tackle Austin Jackson, who can help with the production on certain offensive plays. The defense has given up 13 points or fewer in three of their last four games and even contained the Buffalo Bills offense.

Best Bet: Dolphins Spread