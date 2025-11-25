NFL Prime Time Games Getting Boring

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a touchdown by Jordan Mason #24 during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NFL Prime Time Games are getting boring. Last night's Monday Night Football tilt between the Panthers and 49ers was no exception. The 49ers won 20-9 to improve to 8-4. The Panthers fell to 6-6. For starters, the quarterback play was dreadful. Bryce Young threw 2 interceptions. Brock Purdy threw 3! One can't help but wonder if his season long toe injury was bothering him to where he wasn't following through on his throws. His passes sailed high all night.

When Purdy wasn't busy giving the ball to the other team he was handing it off to Christian McCaffrey. He ran 24 times but only averaged 3.7 yards a carry. He also completed a game high 7 passes to McCaffrey as well. It was a lot of dink and dunk stuff. In fact both quarterbacks only completed one pass each more than 20 yards.

Sunday night's game was also a snooze-fest. The Rams outclassed the Buccaneers 34-7. That game was 21-0 quickly. and 31-7 at the half. Do the math and that means the Rams won the second half 3-0. Zzzz.

NFL PRIME TIME GAMES BORING

NFL Prime Time Games Boring: How about the week before where the Eagles beat the Lions 16-9 on Sunday Night Football? Or the Eagles 10-7 win over the Packers the previous Monday night? Or the 10-7 Broncos win over the Raiders that Thursday. Teams are worn out. Or at least that's what it looks like as we head to December.