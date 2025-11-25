Hagel Leads Lightning to Victory over Flyers with Three-Point Game

Brandon Hagel's two goals and an assist powered the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Benchmark International Arena last night. His performance added to his recent scoring surge, logging seven points in his last two appearances.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots, recording his first shutout of the season and the 41st of his career. With a strong record against Philadelphia, he boasts a 16-4-1 mark, a 1.98 goals-against average, and a .935 save percentage when facing the Flyers.

Anthony Cirelli contributed a goal and an assist, while Nikita Kucherov recorded three assists. Kucherov has now extended his scoring streak to six games, racking up 11 points during this stretch. The Lightning's leading trio combined for a total of eight points, clearly dominating their opponents.

This win extended Tampa Bay's winning streak to four, following a previous 2-0 victory against Philadelphia in March 2025. Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson faced heavy pressure from Tampa Bay, making 15 saves but struggled to hold them off.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper praised the team's defense, calling it a "pretty complete 200-foot game", even without key players like Brayden Point and Erik Cernak. Vasilevskiy noted the support from call-ups from their AHL team.

Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet commented on the missed opportunities and the standout play from Tampa's stars. "There were plays to be made, we just didn’t make them. Their best players won them the game. Cirelli was awesome, Hagel, Kucherov," said Tocchet to Flyers Nation.

Hagel’s first goal came in the opening period, redirecting past Flyers defender Emil Andrae. Cirelli took advantage of a 3-on-2 break, assisted by Hagel. In the final moments, Hagel secured the win with an empty-net goal.

Flyers captain Sean Couturier emphasized the need to tighten their defense. Despite holding an 8-4-2 record when allowing the first goal, they suffered their first shutout loss of the year.