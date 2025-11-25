Detroit Pistons Tie Franchise Record with 13th Straight Win Over Indiana Pacers

Delivering a blow to the Indiana Pacers with a score of 122-117, the Detroit Pistons achieved their franchise record 13th win streak last night, in Indiana. Just a couple of years ago, this same team set an NBA record for 28-game losing streaks in a single season. Quite the comeback, right?

This latest victory places the Pistons alongside the legendary teams of 1989-90 and 2003-04, both taking home NBA titles. So, this series of wins isn't just about the stats. It symbolizes resilience.

Cade Cunningham, the standout player, scored 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and provided six assists. Not new to the big moments; the former top draft pick has been crucial in the Pistons' climb to the top of the Eastern Conference. "We play for the Detroit Pistons, man. A historic franchise. So to be able to make history for a historic franchise like this – it's special," said Cunningham to ESPN.

Caris LeVert contributed as well, adding 19 points with a tidy 5-9 shooting and hitting 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Jalen Duren showcased his strength, putting up 17 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, proving why he's among the best in rebounding this season. Jaden Ivey, returning from a leg injury, scored 12 points in just his second game back, showing a return to health.

For the Pacers, Pascal Siakam led with 24 points and eight rebounds, while Jarace Walker added 21. However, their momentum has slowed without star Tyrese Haliburton, who is dealing with an Achilles tear. They've lost 10 of their last 11 games due to his absence.

In the matchup, Detroit surged ahead with a 36-23 second quarter, ending the first half at 71-55. Shooting 58.5%, including seven out of 14 three-pointers, they secured their lead. Indiana tried to rally, but Detroit maintained the lead, holding a solid 101-88 advantage by the third quarter's end. Bennedict Mathurin's final three-pointer attempt was thwarted, sealing the win.

Leaping to a 15-2 record, Detroit erased memories of the dismal 3-36 start in the 2023-24 season, finishing with just 14 wins back then. Next, they face the Boston Celtics, reigniting a rivalry filled with championship history. Meanwhile, the Pacers will have a new opportunity against the Toronto Raptors.