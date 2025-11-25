Big Ten Football Championship Awaits Teams!

Tight end Max Klare #86 of the Ohio State Buckeyes jumps over Defensive back Bo Mascoe #3, Defensive back Kaj Sanders #5 and Linebacker Dariel Djabome #8 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as he carries the ball during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The Big Ten Football Championship in a week and a half awaits its teams. As we enter the final week of the college football regular season four Big Ten teams have a shot at the Big Ten Championship game. They are Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon and Michigan.

Ohio State and Indiana have the best shot, of course. They are both undefeated at 11-0, 8-0 in conference play, and have seemed destined to be on a collision course to meet next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. But what if they lose this weekend? They could both still make the championship game. Or they could get left out. Got it?

So what if Ohio State loses at Michigan Saturday? It could happen. Or what if Indiana loses at Purdue Friday? It's unlikely. But let's run the scenarios. 10-1 Oregon (7-1) and 9-2 Michigan (7-1) would like to know. The Big Ten Football Championship awaits.

Ohio State is in if: they beat Michigan or Purdue beats Indiana and Washington beats Oregon.

Indiana gets in if: they beat Purdue or Ohio State beats Michigan.

Oregon gets in if: they beat Washington and Michigan beats Ohio State.

Michigan gets in if: they beat Ohio State and Washington beats Oregon, OR Michigan beats Ohio State and Purdue beats Indiana.