Big Ten Football Championship Awaits Teams!

Craig Shemon
Big Ten Football Championship

Tight end Max Klare #86 of the Ohio State Buckeyes jumps over Defensive back Bo Mascoe #3, Defensive back Kaj Sanders #5 and Linebacker Dariel Djabome #8 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as he carries the ball during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The Big Ten Football Championship in a week and a half awaits its teams. As we enter the final week of the college football regular season four Big Ten teams have a shot at the Big Ten Championship game. They are Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon and Michigan.

Ohio State and Indiana have the best shot, of course. They are both undefeated at 11-0, 8-0 in conference play, and have seemed destined to be on a collision course to meet next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. But what if they lose this weekend? They could both still make the championship game. Or they could get left out. Got it?

So what if Ohio State loses at Michigan Saturday? It could happen. Or what if Indiana loses at Purdue Friday? It's unlikely. But let's run the scenarios. 10-1 Oregon (7-1) and 9-2 Michigan (7-1) would like to know. The Big Ten Football Championship awaits.

BIG TEN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Ohio State is in if: they beat Michigan or Purdue beats Indiana and Washington beats Oregon.

Indiana gets in if: they beat Purdue or Ohio State beats Michigan.

Oregon gets in if: they beat Washington and Michigan beats Ohio State.

Michigan gets in if: they beat Ohio State and Washington beats Oregon, OR Michigan beats Ohio State and Purdue beats Indiana.

Got it? Whether a team makes it to the Conference Championship isn't as big of a deal as it used to be because of the expanded 12-team college football playoff field. Last year Oregon went undefeated and won the Big Ten title. They got rusty during their long bye and lost in the playoffs. Meanwhile Ohio State finished fourth in the conference but got hot in the playoffs and won the National Championship. Strange things happen! For the latest college football talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig Shemon
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
