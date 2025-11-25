49ers Win Over Panthers in Key Monday Night Matchup

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a pass in the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Levi’s Stadium on November 24, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers slipped past the Carolina Panthers 20-9 in a crucial Monday Night Football showdown during Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. Both teams were fighting for playoff spots, making the game even more intense.

With this victory, the 49ers' record improved, boosting their position in the NFC playoff chase. They now stand on equal footing with division rivals like the Rams and Seahawks.

Christian McCaffrey was instrumental in the win. Facing his former team, the Panthers, for the first time since his 2022 trade to San Francisco, McCaffrey's dual abilities in running and passing gave a clear advantage.

McCaffrey's return to play against the Panthers was highly anticipated. He powered the 49ers' offense with determination, showcasing his talents against Carolina's struggling defense.

Quarterback Brock Purdy struggled with turnovers, throwing three interceptions, but the 49ers’ solid defense stepped up, preventing the Panthers from taking advantage of those mistakes.

Coming back from injury, Purdy impressed in Week 11. However, his interception problems highlighted the defense's vital role in securing the victory.

Ji’ayir Brown grabbed his first interception this season, halting a Panthers drive and emphasizing the strength of the 49ers' secondary.

The interception was a turning point, showcasing a defense determined to overcome injuries this season. Brown delivered at a critical moment, thwarting Carolina's momentum.

Defenders Demani Richardson and Renardo Green made significant plays. Green's crucial pass breakup in the second half dampened the Panthers' scoring hopes.

Richardson and Green have become key contributors. Their timely defensive actions have been vital as the 49ers aim for a playoff spot.

The 49ers' defense earned praise for preventing Carolina from turning chances into scores. Despite injuries, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's unit has remained strong in critical situations.

The Panthers had multiple opportunities, including first-and-goal scenarios, that fell short. The 49ers' defense tightened up, stopping any comeback attempts by Carolina.