Week 14 College Football: Rankings Released, Ohio State Leads Unbeaten Teams

Tight end Max Klare #86 of the Ohio State Buckeyes jumps over Defensive back Bo Mascoe #3, Defensive back Kaj Sanders #5 and Linebacker Dariel Djabome #8 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as he carries the ball during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The fourth College Football Playoff rankings for 2025 are out in Week 14. On top of the AP Top 25, Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M are 11-0.

Ohio State stayed unbeaten with an impressive 35-3 win over Charlotte in Week 13. Next, they take on Georgia Tech at home. Indiana is maintaining its winning streak in Big Ten play, tied with Ohio State at 8-0 in the conference.

Rounding out the Week 14 AP rankings are Georgia, Ole Miss, and Oregon in the fourth to sixth spots. Fresh off a 42-27 win against No. 16 USC, Oregon is eager for a strong performance at home against Vanderbilt.

Rivalry week brings key matchups that impact the CFP race. The top 25 CFP rankings, along with scores and schedules, are highlighted this week, with times listed in Eastern Time.

Changes in the Coaches Poll draw attention to ACC events. Pitt returns to the rankings at No. 24 after a significant win, while Miami joins five other ACC teams.

SMU's 38-6 victory over Louisville boosted their rank, holding a 6-1 ACC record and placing them at No. 25.