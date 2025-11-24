ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 27: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on while playing the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Eagles stink even though they are 8-3 and won the Super Bowl last year. Sounds crazy right? Their defense is elite and keeps them in games but their offense is about as exciting as watching paint dry. And after jumping out to a 21-0 lead on the road against the Cowboys they did nothing for the rest of the game and lost 24-21.

Their risk-adverse offense turtled into its shell when it thought the three touchdown lead was safe. Once the Eagles hit 21-0 their offense looked like this: Punt, Punt, Punt Punt, Missed FG, Fumble, Fumbled Punt Return, Punt. Lose 24-21.

Going into the Dallas game the Eagles had the 25th ranked offense in the league. But Sunday, Jalen Hurts had one of his better passing games when he completed 27 of 39 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He also rushed for 33 yards. The problem was he was the Eagles leading rusher. Even malcontent wide receiver A.J. Brown got 10 targets and caught 8 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

THE EAGLES STINK

But I think it was NBC's Chris Simms who said the Eagles offense has no plan. They just try to get Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith their touches. Maybe that's why the Eagles stink.

One thing going in the Eagles favor is their immediate schedule. They play the Bears, at Chargers and Raiders for their next three. They should win at least two of those. That would put them at 10 wins and have them knocking on the door of the playoffs,

