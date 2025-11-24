Panthers vs Predators Odds, Spread, and Total

The Florida Panthers head to Music City with a chance to hit the right notes on the road, facing a struggling Nashville squad that's lost five of six. Puck drop at Bridgestone Arena is 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

Florida (11-9-1) has alternated strong defensive nights with high-scoring shootouts, including last week's 8–5 win over Vancouver followed by a 1–0 shutout of New Jersey. They look to shake off Saturday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

Sergei Bobrovsky carries a 10–6–0 record and a 2.80 goals-against average into tonight's matchup, while Brad Marchand continues to drive the offense with 13 goals and 24 points.

Nashville (6-11-4) enters on a rough stretch, dropping four of its last five and scoring just once in its last two games. Juuse Saros has faced heavy volume behind a team averaging only 2.29 goals per game, the lowest mark in the Western Conference. Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with eight goals, but Nashville has struggled to generate consistent zone time or special-teams pressure.

Florida won both meetings last season and has an edge in scoring, depth, and recent form, but tonight offers a chance to reclaim some rhythm away from home before the schedule tightens again.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+170)

Predators +1.5 (-203)

Money line

Panthers -144

Predators +133

Total

Over 5.5 (-122)

Under 5.5 (+108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Predators Betting Trends

Both teams are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Panthers are 2-7 against the spread on the road this season, while the Predators are 6-7 at home.

The total has gone over in 14 of the Panthers' past 20 road games.

The total has gone under in five of the Predators' last seven matchups.

The Panthers have won eight of the last 10 matchups between these teams in Nashville.

The Predators have lost seven of their last eight games.

Panthers vs Predators Injury Reports

Panthers

Aaron Ekblad, D — Day to day (illness).

Eetu Luostarinen, C — Out (burns).

Cole Schwindt, C — Out (arm).

Jonah Gadjovich, LW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Predators

Zachary L'Heureux, LW — Out (lower body).

Cole Smith, RW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Panthers vs Predators Predictions and Picks

"The Panthers haven't been good on the road this season, so usually it'd be worth considering the home dog, but backing the Predators isn't an option. We've been fading the Predators all season, and it's worked out. No team has lost NHL bettors more money this season than the Predators. The Predators also haven't scored a goal in their last two games. It's a mess in Nashville at the moment. I'll take the Panthers on Monday night." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"I'm on Florida here. Maybe the shutout was rust for Nashville, coming back after six days of rest following a trip to Europe, but the Predators just continue to struggle like the Predators of the past. I don't see any value backing them in any way, shape, or form. The Panthers have started to pick it up in recent games, and even after a loss to Edmonton, I think they get it done at home in this one, so I'll side with Florida on the road here." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place