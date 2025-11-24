ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Ohio State Tops AP Top 25 Poll, Indiana and Texas A&M Follow

Matt Dolloff
Ohio State Buckeyes players celebrate by singing Carmen Ohio with the fans after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)
Jason Mowry/Getty Images

To the surprise of few, the Ohio State Buckeyes remain at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll with an 11-0 record, receiving 58 first-place votes. Even without star receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, they achieved a 42-9 victory over Rutgers. The Buckeyes are looking to add to their already-rich history, which includes nine national championships and the second-most Heisman Trophy winners with seven.

Indiana takes the No. 2 spot, also holding an unbeaten 11-0 record, and earning seven first-place votes. Despite usually being modest contenders and not traditionally a football powerhouse, the Hoosiers are enjoying one of their best seasons in recent memory on the gridiron.

Texas A&M is ranked No. 3, again with an 11-0 record and one first-place vote, after demolishing Samford by a 48-0 final. The Aggies' strong defense and continued winning streak have helped them gain national attention in the SEC.

Also making the rankings are Georgia, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma wrapping up the top 8. Oregon, now at No. 5, is making a solid comeback as they climb back up the rankings. Meanwhile, the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes lead the ACC, highlighting the conference's accomplishments.

Michigan is No. 15 with a 9-2 record after facing tough competition, while Tennessee is at No. 18, and James Madison is at No. 20, all proving their strength in their respective conferences. Tennessee's recent 31-11 victory over Florida was important for them and the SEC.

Other results included Wisconsin defeating Illinois 27-10, and Boise State winning against Colorado State 49-21. These could significantly impact conference standings and bowl eligibility, especially Tennessee's important inter-conference win over Florida.

Cal fired coach Justin Wilcox following a 31-10 loss to Stanford due to disappointing performances. Stanford's win ended a four-game losing streak in their historic rivalry.

Disciplinary actions include Colorado State suspending a quarterback and offensive lineman for unsportsmanlike conduct against Boise State players, stressing sportsmanship in collegiate football.

Florida State will keep coach Mike Norvell, who has vowed program changes. His commitment follows mixed outcomes, with school officials backing his vision for competitiveness.

Coming up is one of college football's biggest annual matchups. Ohio State plays against Michigan in "The Game," traditionally a historic matchup with playoff implications. This rivalry often decides Big Ten titles and playoff spots, and this year's game shouldn't lack for competitive tension.

Fans can check the AP Top 25 College Football Fan Poll and receive live updates for analysis. These resources provide insights into team rankings in real-time.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
